Lake Charles, LA

Spring Art Walk returns on April 30

By Patrick Deaville
KPLC TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Arts & Humanities Council of Southwest Louisiana says their annual Spring Art Walk will be returning on April 30, 2022. The free event is presented by Landlocked Aviation Services and will span Ryan Street from Pujo Street to Mill Street, and Broad Street from Bilbo...

www.kplctv.com

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Broadway Festivals seeks vendors for July 4th festivities

Plans are fully under way for the 2022 Fourth on Broadway. That means vendors need to get their applications in sooner than later to secure a space at the event this July 4th. Last year Broadway Festivals Inc. brought the annual event back to its original in-person status after going to a successful virtual TV special/concert format in 2020. Thousands of people attended the full day and evening of events last year, which gives local vendors a perfect venue for their food or merchandise to be sold. Because each vendor category is limited, vendors are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible, and long before the May 20 deadline. Vendor applications are available through the organization's website, https://www.broadwayfestivals.com/forms-applications.
FESTIVAL
KPLC TV

McNeese press box demolition continues

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Demolition continues this week on the press box at McNeese State University. The “Skyranch,” as it’s known, was built in 1998 and contained private suites, indoor seating, and a floor for the press. However, the press box was heavily damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta and was condemned as a result.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WWD

Beautiful Promise Sets In-person Spring Fundraiser for May 3

Click here to read the full article. Beautiful Promise, the spring fundraiser benefiting the Promise Project, will be held in person this year after being held virtually in 2021. The event, which takes place May 3 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., will occur at the Metropolitan Pavilion at 123 West 18th Street in New York. The evening will honor the Promise clinical Team at Columbia University, which is committed to helping marginalized families get the support they need for children living with learning disabilities.More from WWDFall 2022 Fashion Trend: Tank TopsMarchesa Couture Bridal Spring 2023A First Look at Teddy Santis'...
CHARITIES
Grice Connect

Averitt Center Summer Art Camps Registration Open

It is time now to register for the Averitt Center Summer Art Camps. Many of these popular camps will fill fast. Do not procrastinate to make sure you get all the camps your children wants. Some of the summer offerings are: Encanto Dance Camp, Minecraft Camp, Painting for Gamers Camp,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Uvalde Leader-News

50 Years Ago: Horseshoe tournament takes center stage

Manager evaluates first year of Main Street Project – Starting out as Main Street Uvalde manager, Olga Charles was excited about the prospect of revitalizing the city’s downtown district. Today, just over a year later, she is pleased with what has been accomplished. “I just knew this is my community,” Charles said Thursday as reason for choosing to lead the program. “This is everybody’s community and we had to do something … to bring more people downtown.” First up on Charles’ agenda was to learn more about what other cities were doing to revitalize downtown areas. The answer was monthly community events, and that is how Uvalde’s own Four Square Friday was born. On the second Friday of each month, downtown businesses extend store hours to offer shopping and often snacks and other entertainment to people of all ages who stop by to socialize and browse unique collections. “We’re slowly getting started,” Charles said, adding that word of mouth has been a great tool for increasing the popularity of the event.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Studio#Art Market#Art Work#Christian#Olive Indigo#American Press Mia
The Independent

Standon Calling: Sign up to the Now Hear This newsletter for the chance to win a deluxe festival package

Standon Calling festival is returning to Hertfordshire this summer, with a wealth of live music performances, family entertainment, late-night events and much more.The Independent has once again partnered with the event to host the Laundry Meadows stage, which on the Sunday will host an all-female/non-binary group of artists including Self Esteem, Ezra Furman, Bimini and Dry Cleaning.This week, fans who subscribe to The Independent’s weekly Now Hear This newsletter will be given the chance to win a deluxe festival package to Standon Calling 2022, which takes place over the weekend of 21–24 July.Two adults will receive weekend tickets to the...
FESTIVAL
KPEL 96.5

2022 SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival In Lake Charles Entertainment Lineup

The Southwest Louisiana Hot Air Balloon Festival is coming back to Lake Charles. The festival is back after having to take off due to COVID-19. The festival is set for Friday, June 10th, and Saturday, June 11th in Lake Charles and will take place at a new location. The festival will take place this year at The Stables at Le Bocage located at 4550 South Park Road in Lake Charles, LA.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

1st Annual McVey’s Seafood Crawfish Boil Off In Lake Charles This Saturday April 30th

If you like to boil crawfish or have a team you would like to put together for this Saturday's event, you can call 337-884-3221 to register your team. Cash prizes will be awarded to the cookoff teams like 1st place $300, People’s Choice $150, and Best Dip $75. They will also have ALL YOU CAN EAT crawfish from 1:00 pm to 4:30 pm while supplies last for only $25 per person.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
