ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

By Anna Ashcraft
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RYRNy_0fJd42hO00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side.

The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp.

Police raid uncovers large amount of drugs, guns and cash

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a school bus was traveling down a hill on State Highway 408 in Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, when the driver lost control, travelled across both lanes, and hit an embankment and a small tree. The impact caused the bus to roll onto its side, coming to a rest against a tree.

PSP reports all 25 students on the bus were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Minor to no injuries were reported among the students. The 72-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital for moderate injuries.

The school bus was towed from the scene.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Hydetown VFD, Townville VFD and Ambulance Service, Titusville Fire Department, Bloomfield Ambulance Service, Centerville Ambulance Service, EmergyCare Ambulance and Spartansburg Ambulance Service assisted the scene.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania man dies in ATV crash

A Pennsylvania man died at the age of 21 in an ATV crash in Indiana County. Pennsylvania State police say that the man was driving the ATV on Ramer road and lost control on a gravel road and was thrown from the vehicle when it overturned. Police say the man was wearing a helmet. The […]
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Car rests at 45-degree angle after PA crash

DUQUESNE, Pa. (WJW) — A car rested at what looks like a perfect 45-degree angle after a crash in Pennsylvania late Sunday morning. Crews arrived at the scene at around 10 a.m. on Miller Avenue in the city of Duquesne to find the driver unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the West Mifflin #2 […]
DUQUESNE, PA
WTRF- 7News

Man died in fatal motorcycle crash in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol,  20-year-old Jesse Fulton died at the scene of a motorcycle accident at 10:45 p.m. Saturday on Township Route 247 east of State Route 152 in Knox Township. Officials say Fulton was westbound on a Honda motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
County
Crawford County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Centerville, PA
Titusville, PA
Crime & Safety
Crawford County, PA
Accidents
City
Titusville, PA
Crawford County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

1 flown to hospital, pronounced dead after Centre County crash

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Bellefonte woman was pronounced dead Friday afternoon after being flown from a crash scene for her injuries. Sherry Thompson, 47, was reportedly driving in her Dodge Dakota on Nittany Valley Drive (Route 64) when the car in front of her began to slow down to make a left turn […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bus Driver#Guns#Traffic Accident#Wjet Wfxp#Pennsylvania State Police#Psp#Fox#Daily News#Townville Vfd#Emergycare Ambulance#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WETM 18 News

Woman killed after hit by train in Elmira Heights

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Heights Police Department has confirmed that a woman from the Village was killed after being hit by a train in the Heights late Monday night. The EHPD said officers responded to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a train near West 14th Street and College […]
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle flips onto roof along Rostraver Road

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) -- A vehicle with two passengers inside flipped over along Rostraver Road on Saturday. The passengers were able to get out of the vehicle on their own, and crews were still at the scene as of 1:30 p.m. Crews had to spend time cleaning up the site of the crash. The Rostraver Central Fire Department is asking motorists to be careful in the area while the vehicle is towed away. 
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WETM 18 News

Elmira Police asking for help to ID Dollar General thieves

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police are asking for help in identifying two separate larcenies that occurred at the Dollar General at College Ave. and W. Second St. Police say that both subjects stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise on Sunday, April 10, 2022. EPD is asking anybody that knows the identity of either person […]
ELMIRA, NY
WTAJ

State Police locate Somerset County woman who was missing

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police have located a Somerset County woman that was reported missing. Mary Letosky, 78, was reported missing after being last seen in the area of Hill Street, Shade Township on April 22. PSP thanked the public for their help on social media after locating Letosky. At this hour, State […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy