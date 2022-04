CARLSBAD — Longtime City Attorney Celia Brewer announced her plans to retire, according to a city press release on April 23. Brewer, who has spent more than nine years as the city attorney, informed the Carlsbad City Council of her decision, which follows her diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease in 2019. She will remain with the city until July 31, according to Kristina Ray, the city’s director of community and engagement.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO