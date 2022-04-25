ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Phillylacrosse.com Girls’ Rankings: No. 1 Archbishop Carroll remains undefeated

phillylacrosse.com
 1 day ago

The Phillylacrosse.com Girls’ Rankings (based on strength of schedule, wins over ranked teams, and win-loss record) are for teams in PA, Delaware and South Jersey:. Archbishop Carroll (11-0) Prev: No. 1 – The Patriots claimed a big 11-7 win over Baltimore power Notre Dame Prep. Springside Chestnut...

phillylacrosse.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Morning Call

Basketball honors: Pocono Mountain West’s Fermin and Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Boyle are The Morning Call players of the year

They come from different backgrounds, play for different schools, have very different heights, play different positions on the court, and have different skill sets. Yet, for all of their differences, Notre Dame-Green Pond’s Brendan Boyle and Pocono Mountain West’s Christian Fermin have a lot in common. Both were MVPs in their respective leagues this year and while not being able to attain ...
EASTON, PA
The Morning Call

Monday’s baseball/softball: Northwestern Lehigh sweeps Palmerton

Northwestern Lehigh and Palmerton are longtime rivals who have had memorable battles in several sports over the years. On Monday, the Tigers got the better of the Blue Bombers in two sports. In a pitcher’s duel in baseball, Northwestern’s Ben Boyer and Palmerton’s Connor Beahm were both excellent. The Tigers plated two runs in the second inning and held on for a 2-1 win behind Boyer, who ...
NJ.com

Top 50 daily girls lacrosse stat leaders for Monday, April 25

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, April 25 in six statistical categories: points, goals, assists, ground balls, saves and draw controls won. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including the Twitter app, may not...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Radnor Township, PA
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Carroll Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Delaware Education
City
Garnet Valley, PA
City
Unionville, PA
City
Shawnee On Delaware, PA
Local
Delaware Sports
Bucks County Courier Times

Podcast: GameOn! Track Archbishop Wood senior standout. Who is leading the way in high school spring sports?

Which teams and individuals are leading the way in area spring sports? We take a look at everything from track and field to lacrosse. We jump right in with track and field as Archbishop Wood senior standout Gary Martin will try and become just the 14th high school runner ever to break the four-minute barrier in the mile this Friday at the Penn Relays.
LANSDALE, PA
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Reportedly Ousted Monday

In a rather late move compared to the rest of the college basketball world, one school has decided to part ways with its head coach today. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Fairleigh Dickinson is set to part ways with head coach Greg Herenda. The Knights went just 4-22 this past year and finished dead last in the Northeast Conference. The news was later confirmed by Stadium.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Times of Trenton softball notebook: Bordentown makes Hammonton Tourney final

Bordentown saw its 13-game win streak to start the season come to an end, but it took the top team in the state to end it. The Scotties, ranked No. 6 in the most recent NJ.com Top 20, made the final of the Hammonton Invitational over the weekend, outscoring No. 15 Steinert, Rancocas Valley and Hammonton a combined 20-5 before running into No. 1 Donovan Catholic in the final for a 5-1 loss. Bordentown became just the third team in Donovan Catholic’s 13 games this season to score even a run against the Griffins, and the Scotties did that with a first-inning RBI from Brianna Fischer. Bordentown junior Allison Hoppe had a busy week in the circle, throwing 24 of a possible 27 innings over the two-day Hammonton tournament, accruing an ERA of just 0.58 for the tournament. Along with a four-inning outing against Montgomery early last week, Hoppe had a Ks-per-seven of 11.3 for the week, peaking at 14 Ks against Steinert. The week ahead will offer another chance for a win against a current NJ.com Top 20 team, heading to No. 10 Kingsway on Thursday.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archbishop#Raptors#Episcopal Academy#Patriots#The Blue Devils#Ea#Summit#Quakers#Penncrest#Cherokee Nj#The Chiefs
NJ.com

Boys Lacrosse: Long leads Hopewell Valley to victory over No. 18 Notre Dame

Luke Long scored a pair of goals to lift Hopewell Valley to a 6-1 victory over Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, Tuesday afternoon. It’s the first win for Hopewell Valley (8-2) over previously-unbeaten Notre Dame (9-1) since the Bulldogs earned a 10-9 win over Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Mercer County Tournament. Notre Dame had won the previous seven matchups before Tuesday’s Hopewell Valley success.
HOPEWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school roundup for April 26, 2022: West Allegheny earns split with Shaler

Colin Marinpetro went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs to lead West Allegheny to a 7-5 victory over Shaler on Tuesday, earning a split in the two-game series between top teams in Section 3-5A baseball. West Allegheny (10-2, 7-1) jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the...
Sentinel

Fike keys lacrosse win

LEWISBURG — Sadie Fike’s four goals led Mifflin County as the Huskies defeated Lewisburg, 11-3, in girls lacrosse Monday. “Our offensive strength is focusing on confidence in teammates and trusting the process,” Huskies coach Theresa Lamont said. “Once again, the shooting attack was spread out among seven players.”
LEWISBURG, PA
The Bergen Record

Essex 8 baseball and softball rankings on eve of county tournaments

The brackets for the latest editions of the Essex County softball tournament and the Greater Newark baseball tournament have been decided and will crown the latest champions in the county for both sports. At the time of publication, neither bracket has been released to the public. Check in with NorthJersey.com when both brackets are released with seedings, dates, times and updating results. For now, we approach the end of April and many of the county's top contenders...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Trentonian

HS Softball Wrap: Steinert holds off much-improved Hopewell Valley

HAMILTON TWP. — Playing some of its best softball in years, Hopewell Valley nearly pulled off another upset Monday before coming up just short in a 5-4 loss at Steinert. A winner over Robbinsville last week, Hopewell got two hits from Izebelle Cornish-DiDonato, pitcher Sam Shaw and Mea Allex. Both of Cornish-DiDonato’s hits were doubles.
HOPEWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Penn Relays 2022: Complete N.J. girls 4x400 relay preview

WHEN: Open Classified Races begin Thursday at 12:40 p.m. HOW TO ADVANCE: The nine fastest teams qualify for the Championship final on Friday at 5:05 p.m. The leading team from the Philadelphia Public League, Philadelphia Catholic League, PIAA District I, South Jersey and Northern Delaware, and the remaining fastest teams from these races qualify for the 12-team Philadelphia Area final on Friday at 5:00 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy