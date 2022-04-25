ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orchard Park, NY

Siena Poll: Voters aren’t happy with NYS spending $600M on Bills stadium

By Evan Anstey
localsyr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The latest Siena Poll shows that the majority of voters aren’t happy about the state’s use of $600 million for a new Buffalo Bills stadium. Specifically, 63...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Breeze

New Yorkers Relocate to This State the Most

There are quite a few reasons why a New Yorker might consider leaving the Empire State, but have you ever wondered where those turncoats are moving to?. Newly released data from the US Census Bureau paints an interesting picture of how people have migrated across the country over the last few years. New York State, which lost a seat in Congress due to the slowed population growth, has seen soem siginficant changes in resident counts lately.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.One of Hochul’s first big decisions as governor was to appoint Benjamin, then a state senator, after she took over from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last summer rather than face impeachment over sexual harassment allegations, which he has denied.Her leading opponents in both the...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Orchard Park, NY
Sports
Orchard Park, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Eagle

How Many Towns in New York State Do Not Sell Alcohol?

Kind of hard to believe there are still towns that hold on to old Prohibition-era laws in the year 2022. But they still do exist in some areas across the state. According to a state database's last update, there are at least seven towns in New York state that are still completely dry. You might need Google Maps open to actually find some of these towns, for they are pretty small.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Siena College#New York City Area#Nys#Buffalo Bills#Democrats#Republicans#Otherage#The Siena Poll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Sports
96.1 The Eagle

Biggest Gun Show In New York State Returns To CNY This Weekend

Attention all gun lovers, collectors, and experts. Don't miss out on the biggest gun show New York State has to offer, right here in CNY. The New York State Arms Collectors Association is once again hosting the Syracuse Gun Show at the State Fairgrounds' Empire Exposition Center. The yearly event brings together gun collectors from across the United States, with over 1,000 exhibits to see on display.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hair adornment policy changed for NYS high school sports

LATHAM, N.Y. (WHEC) - The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) has unanimously voted in favor of placing a moratorium on the prohibition of hair adornments. As a result of the Officers' decision, the following will be added to the NYSPHSAA Jewelry Rule:. “Hair adornments, including beads,...
HIGH SCHOOL
Power 93.7 WBLK

The Big Reason People Are Moving To Buffalo, NY

Hate the weather? Just wait a few hours and there is a good chance it will change. If you live in Western New York, you already know how unique our weather can be. It is as equally frustrating. Here it is spring in Buffalo and we are worried about the next snow storm. But from the outside of Buffalo and looking in, apparently the weather we have can be considered a respite for those worried about the ever changing climate.
BUFFALO, NY
WKBW-TV

Dyaisha Fair leaving UB for Syracuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. [WKBW] — Dyaisha Fair has made her decision and is joining former UB Bulls head coach Felisha Legette-Jack at Syracuse. Fair, who spent three seasons with the Bulls, announced last month she was entering the transfer portal. While with UB, Fair led the team in scoring and became one of the highest scoring players in the country.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy