Move over, little red Corvette: Chevy’s electrifying its iconic sports car

By KALEA HALL
mahoningmatters.com
 1 day ago

General Motors Co. is electrifying its iconic sports car, the Chevrolet Corvette, GM President Mark Reuss announced Monday. Reuss wrote in a LinkedIn post that GM moved the Corvette team into the electric vehicle space at the...

www.mahoningmatters.com

