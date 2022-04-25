OPINION: Distracted driving is killing too many of us

Vehicles kick up sprays of water as they make their way through portions of Nederland Avenue that remained slightly flooded after heavy rainfall early Monday morning overwhelmed drains and ditches in several areas mid-county. Monday, September 03, 2018 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Not too many years ago the biggest problem with vehicle accidents was usually driving while impaired. People got drunk or took too many drugs, and tried to get behind the wheel of a car or truck anyway. Predictably, this often led to a serious crash — and maybe a fatality. That’s still a challenge in Texas and other states, but a new cause is becoming more and more prominent.

It’s called distracted driving — not paying attention to the road but instead looking at a smartphone or a navigation system, or maybe just fiddling with the radio or trying to eat a meal. When drivers take their eyes of what’s in front of them, all kinds of bad things could happen, from running off the road to hitting someone or something ahead.

And the numbers show that this serious problem is getting worse. Deaths related to distracted driving increased by 17% in Texas from 2020 to 2021. A total of 431 people were killed last year and 2,394 people were seriously injured. And much of that period covered the worst days of the pandemic, when people were driving a lot less than usual.

That’s tragic, and it doesn’t have to be so bad.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and this would be a good time for all Texans to resolve to make sure they aren’t part of the next statistic.

All too often, distracted driving is caused by that marvelous invention called the smartphone. It can be hard to pry yourself away from that screen while you’re driving, but if you don’t you could deeply regret it.

If you truly need to check your phone, at least pull off to the side of the road and put your emergency flashers on — or even better, find a parking lot. Some people simply turn off their phones when they are driving to make sure no one calls them — or they get tempted to look at their phones. There is no phone call or text that can’t wait a few minutes until you reach your destination and turn your phone on.

And if the phone rings while you’re driving, there’s no law that says you have to answer it. You can let it go to voice mail. And speaking of laws, since 2017 it has been illegal in Texas to text while driving. Violators can face a fine up to $200, but that could be the least of your worries if you run into something while looking at that screen.

You can easily avoid that, just by focusing on the road in front of you every second you are driving. It will help you get there safely, and no one can argue with that goal.