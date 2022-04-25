ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

OPINION: Orange County officials should keep working for surge barrier

By Thomas Taschinger
Beaumont Enterprise
Beaumont Enterprise
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416frk_0fJd2yRL00
While not as much as predicted, Hurricane Laura had a big impact on Southeast Texas. Photo made on August 27, 2020. Fran Ruchalski/The Enterprise (Fran Ruchalski, The Enterprise / The Enterprise)

Orange County officials should be commended for continuing to move forward with plans for a storm surge protection system. It won’t be cheap or easy, but county residents must have something like this to be protected better from a hurricane storm surge that is probably inevitable at some point.

Jefferson County has had something like this for years thanks to the influence of former Congressman Jack Brooks — the Drainage District 7 floodwall around the southern edge of the county.

But Orange County has lacked that type of protection, and its southern geography makes the installation of a barrier more difficult. But it’s worth doing, and county officials have to keep plugging away at this long-term, expensive project.

Orange County is actually at the eastern end of an ambitious barrier system that would extend from Galveston Bay to the Sabine River. The massive project includes 15 miles of new earthen levees, 10 miles of concrete floodwalls, 50 gravity drainage structures, multiple pump stations, 30 closure structures at certain roads and railroad crossings, two gates at Adams and Cow bayous and restoration of about 450 acres of coastal marsh and 560 acres of forested wetlands in Orange.

The design phase is scheduled for completion in 2024, when construction would begin and last four more years.

That’s a lot, and it’s still not clear if all of this can be completed. It would cost a whopping $37 billion and require numerous environmental permits. And while the federal government is slated to pick up 65% of the cost, that still leaves 35% for local taxpayers to fund. Getting that money approved by local governing bodies will not be easy either, though something this important should motivate taxpayers to support it.

Orange County’s portion is estimated to cost $2.39 billion overall. Its portion of the project would run for 27 miles, starting with a pump station and flood structures at Cow Bayou and expanding north of Orange and west of Bridge City.

The experience of Hurricane Rita showed how important something like this is. Jefferson County was mostly spared from storm-surge flooding then because of the DD7 barrier. Orange County lacked that kind of protection and saw serious flooding in Bridge City and other parts of the county.

With the recent increase in hurricanes associated with climate change, the question might not be if but when Southeast Texas is struck by another major storm like that.

The barrier would cost a lot, but it would save Orange County countless millions from flood damage. It would give more people and businesses the confidence to build in the county, and Orange County needs this kind of growth.

Getting from here to there will be a quite a journey, but county officials have to keep moving forward. If Orange County finds itself in the cone of a major hurricane, this barrier will make a big difference in how well its 85,000 residents get through it. The sooner it is in place, the better.

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

Angelina County commissioners hire interim road administrator

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Angelina County Commissioners Court elected to hire an interim road administrator to take the place of the recently terminated road engineer. The court voted to hire Clint Caton, who is a current county employee and foreman for Precinct 4. Before a motion was made on...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Bridge City, TX
Jefferson County, TX
Government
County
Orange County, TX
County
Jefferson County, TX
Orange County, TX
Government
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Barrier#Hurricanes#Hurricane Laura
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Beaumont Enterprise

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont Enterprise

Beaumont, TX
1K+
Followers
654
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT

Beaumont Enterprise covers the latest news, sports and entertainment for Texas's southeast community

 https://www.beaumontenterprise.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy