OPINION: Orange County officials should keep working for surge barrier

Orange County officials should be commended for continuing to move forward with plans for a storm surge protection system. It won’t be cheap or easy, but county residents must have something like this to be protected better from a hurricane storm surge that is probably inevitable at some point.

Jefferson County has had something like this for years thanks to the influence of former Congressman Jack Brooks — the Drainage District 7 floodwall around the southern edge of the county.

But Orange County has lacked that type of protection, and its southern geography makes the installation of a barrier more difficult. But it’s worth doing, and county officials have to keep plugging away at this long-term, expensive project.

Orange County is actually at the eastern end of an ambitious barrier system that would extend from Galveston Bay to the Sabine River. The massive project includes 15 miles of new earthen levees, 10 miles of concrete floodwalls, 50 gravity drainage structures, multiple pump stations, 30 closure structures at certain roads and railroad crossings, two gates at Adams and Cow bayous and restoration of about 450 acres of coastal marsh and 560 acres of forested wetlands in Orange.

The design phase is scheduled for completion in 2024, when construction would begin and last four more years.

That’s a lot, and it’s still not clear if all of this can be completed. It would cost a whopping $37 billion and require numerous environmental permits. And while the federal government is slated to pick up 65% of the cost, that still leaves 35% for local taxpayers to fund. Getting that money approved by local governing bodies will not be easy either, though something this important should motivate taxpayers to support it.

Orange County’s portion is estimated to cost $2.39 billion overall. Its portion of the project would run for 27 miles, starting with a pump station and flood structures at Cow Bayou and expanding north of Orange and west of Bridge City.

The experience of Hurricane Rita showed how important something like this is. Jefferson County was mostly spared from storm-surge flooding then because of the DD7 barrier. Orange County lacked that kind of protection and saw serious flooding in Bridge City and other parts of the county.

With the recent increase in hurricanes associated with climate change, the question might not be if but when Southeast Texas is struck by another major storm like that.

The barrier would cost a lot, but it would save Orange County countless millions from flood damage. It would give more people and businesses the confidence to build in the county, and Orange County needs this kind of growth.

Getting from here to there will be a quite a journey, but county officials have to keep moving forward. If Orange County finds itself in the cone of a major hurricane, this barrier will make a big difference in how well its 85,000 residents get through it. The sooner it is in place, the better.