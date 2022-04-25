Barrington man indicted on multitude of sex crime charges

BARRINGTON - A Barrington man was indicted by the April Strafford County Superior Court grand jury on 60 felony charges involving the sexual assault of a person who was under the age of 18 at the time of the assaults.

The charges are in addition to similar indictments handed down in November, all involving the same victim.

Gagne, 54, last known address in Barrington, is facing 12 special felony charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault. Each charge carries a potential sentence of 20 to 40 years and a $4,000 fine.

Also, 45 charges alleging nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images were brought forth. The charges involve sexually explicit photos of the victim, many taken in the shower and bathroom.

These charges are Class B felonies and each carry a sentence of 3 1/2 to 7 years, and a $4,000 fine.

The final three charges, also Class B felonies, were also handed down.

Gagne is already facing numerous indictments. In November of last year, he was indicted by a Strafford County Superior Court grand jury on multiple charges, including four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault of a minor.

For those charges, Gagne is facing four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, all four counts listed as special felony level, each carrying potential prison time of 20 to 40 years.

The charges allege Gagne sexually assaulted a child between the ages of 13 and 15 and used physical force, physical violence or the use of superior strength against the will of the child.

Gagne was also indicted on a Class B felony charge of criminal mischief, alleging he rammed his car into another, belonging to the victim of his alleged sexual assault, causing damage in excess of $1,500. The charge carries a potential 3-1/2 to 7-year prison term.

Gagne is charged with a Class B felony for disseminating private sexual images of the same victim when the victim was 19.

Both Class B felonies carry a potential 3-1/2 to 7-year prison term.

The indictments are not a conviction. They indicate the grand jury determined there is enough evidence to warrant a trial.

