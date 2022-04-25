First Silco Theatre Gala to feature live music

SILVER CITY, N.M. – The first Silco Theatre Gala will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, with live music by Stefan Schyga and Ricky Malichi, classical and world music artists. Proceeds will go toward improvements to the Silco Theater.

Silver City MainStreet, a nonprofit, started operating the Silco Theater in October 2021 offering first run movies on Friday, Saturday and Sundays. A private film club offers a wide selection of other films. The goal of operating the town-owned building is to make it a place the community can use for events, meetings, lectures, parties and music in addition to showing films.

“We want the community to recognize the Silco Theater as a community asset just like the library or the museum," said Evangeline Zamora, board president. “We intend to have a stage build-out, stage lights, and a sound system installed so it can be used for a variety of events. Eventually, we would like to have a retracting movie screen so a wider variety of programs could be held in the space. We are grateful to the Town of Silver City for supporting this vision.”

The Silco Theater was renovated in 2015 as an economic development initiative of Silver City MainStreet and the Town of Silver City.

“So many people worked hard to see the renovation through," said Marcia Stout, board secretary. "The Silco Theater is truly loved and we are excited to see it develop into a community event space.”

Kim Ryan, cultural coordinator for the Silco Theater, said the gala is an opportunity to show how the Silco can be used for live music performances.

"Stefan Schyga and Ricky Malichi are very talented artists; their music is a combination of classical guitar and percussion and together they create exciting world music."

Refreshments will be provided by Diane’s Restaurant and St. Clair Winery.

Tickets for the gala are on Eventbrite at www.silvercitymainstreet.com or www.thesilcotheater.com.