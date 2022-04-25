ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, NM

Sign up for Soil Health Workshop at Carzalia Family Farms in Columbus, NM

By Headlight staff reports
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS, N.M. – The Quivara Coalition is sponsoring a workshop for farmers and ranchers who want to learn about soil health principles and the chemical, biological and physical characteristics of soil. The workshop is from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Cazalia Family Farm in Columbus, NM.

The day will be spent outside focused on discussions and field demonstrations to learn about compaction, infiltration, surface cover, aggregate stability, and other soil health indicators. There will be time to meet and network with other producers, talk with agricultural professionals, learn about programs and funding opportunities, talk about management options, and ask questions about your own operation.

Carzalia Family Farms is located 30 miles south of Deming and there will be field demonstrations on adjacent working agricultural land.

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about soil health in arid working lands.

There is no cost to this workshop. Light breakfast, lunch, water and snacks will be provided. More workshop logistics information will be provided after registration.

The workshop will be facilitated by Amy Larsen, Steve Kadas from NMACD, and Isabelle Jenniches from Healthy Soil Working Group. Field demonstrations and brief afternoon presentations will be given by staff at NRCS and Deming SWCD, NMSU Extension and more.

After completing this workshop, you’ll be able to:

• Understand the healthy soils principals and plan or implement one or more strategies on your farm/ranch.

• Better understand soil chemical, physical and biological characteristics, and consider these when planning for soil health.

• Learn about some field testing options and what they can tell you about the health of soils.

• Meet and network with other agricultural professionals and peer farmers who can offer support in soil health practices.

• Learn about programs and funding opportunities that can assist with healthy soil management practices.

You must register for this free workshop at: https://quiviracoalition.org/events/2022-deming/#open. Deadline for registration is at 6 p.m. (MDT) on Monday, May 16, 2022. For more information, contact Amy Larsen at: amy@quiviracoalition.org.

