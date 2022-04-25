Two teens killed early Sunday in Lady Lake car crash

LADY LAKE — Two teens were killed and two others injured early Sunday when the car they were riding in crashed into construction barricades, according to the Lady Lake Police Department.

A press release issued Monday said Xander Babcock, 18, of Fruitland Park, was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and was headed south on U.S. Highway 27/441 and approaching Water Oak Boulevard/Teague Trail when the crash occurred at 3:15 a.m.

“The vehicle was traveling too fast for the road conditions and the vehicle left the roadway striking a curb,” a report said.

From last week:FHP releases more details on fatal crash involving Lake County school bus

Lake County crash:Three children killed, another injured in weekend car crashes in Lake County

It hit several barricades, went into a ditch and overturned.

The driver and two back seat passengers were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.

COVID in Lake, Sumter counties:New infections rise slightly as BA.2 subvariant spreads

The driver and a 17-year-old passenger from Leesburg died at the scene. A 15-year-old passenger from Fruitland Park was taken to an Ocala hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old front seat passenger from Fruitland Park was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Officers are still in the process of notifying next of kin. The accident remains under investigation, the department said.