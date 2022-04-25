ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Threat forces Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown

By CBSLA Staff
 1 day ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 25 AM Edition) 01:48

A threat involving a possibly armed suicidal person put Huntington Beach City Hall on lockdown Monday morning.

The situation unfolded sometime before 9 a.m. at Huntington Beach Civic Center, located in the 2000 block of Main Street.

Huntington Beach police reported that the suspect had been "isolated" to a specific area. Police said the person may be armed.

A lockdown order at Huntington Beach High School was quickly lifted, Huntington Beach City Hall and police headquarters remained on lockdown until a little before 11:25 a.m., when the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

It's unclear if any weapons were recovered. There were no reported injuries. The suspect was not immediately identified.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

