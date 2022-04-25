Florida State Senator Rouson Draws Republican Opponent

Dr. Christina Paylan, LinkedIn Profile

State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, has drawn a Republican challenger as he seeks re-election this year.

St. Petersburg Republican Dr. Christina Paylan opened a campaign account last week to run against Rouson in a newly redrawn Senate District 16, which is made up of parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also last week, Willam Rock Daze, a Republican from The Villages, opened a campaign account to run in the newly redrawn House District 52 in Sumter and Hernando counties.

Also in the race are Republicans Andrew Curtis of The Villages and John Temple of Wildwood and Democrat Ash Marwah of The Villages.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .