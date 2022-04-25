ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State Senator Rouson Draws Republican Opponent

By News Service Of Florida
 1 day ago
State Sen. Darryl Rouson, D-St. Petersburg, has drawn a Republican challenger as he seeks re-election this year.

St. Petersburg Republican Dr. Christina Paylan opened a campaign account last week to run against Rouson in a newly redrawn Senate District 16, which is made up of parts of Pinellas and Hillsborough counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also last week, Willam Rock Daze, a Republican from The Villages, opened a campaign account to run in the newly redrawn House District 52 in Sumter and Hernando counties.

Also in the race are Republicans Andrew Curtis of The Villages and John Temple of Wildwood and Democrat Ash Marwah of The Villages.

