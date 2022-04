As of April 1, YMCA of Bucks County and Hunterdon County YMCA in New Jersey are united and operating as one under the leadership of president/CEO Zane Moore. Y members and participants from both sides of the river can now benefit from the specialized programming offered at each location and shared resources for facility and program enhancement. Members can use all seven member branches and receive member pricing on programs at all locations.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO