NEWARK, N.J. -- A day after being embarrassed in a one-sided loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Detroit Red Wings bounced back with one of their best defensive games of the season.Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday."Some things were said in the room after the game yesterday," Nedeljkovic said of the 7-2 loss to the Penguins. "We've had too many of those games where we ended up getting kind of blown out, and today I think was a big game...

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO