Update from Austin where Texas Parole Board expected to announce decision on Melissa Lucio execution

AUSTIN, Texas — Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row, has been granted a stay of execution on Monday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. "I thank God for my life," Lucio said Monday in a statement released by her lawyers. "I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO