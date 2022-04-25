ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update from Austin where Texas Parole Board expected to announce decision on Melissa Lucio execution

Melissa Lucio execution to be paused, DA says

Melissa Lucio, the Texas mother of 14 who was scheduled for execution on 27 April for what her lawyers argue was a wrongful conviction, is likely to get a stay of execution, Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz told a hearing on Tuesday.Lucio, who has maintained her innocence on death row for more than 14 years, was sentenced to death in the murder trial of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah, in February 2007. The district attorney, who previously had stood by his decision to sentence Lucio to death, has since walked back that statement, The Daily Beast reported.Mr Saenz reportedly...
Melissa Lucio, Texas woman on death row, granted stay of execution

AUSTIN, Texas — Melissa Lucio, a Texas woman on death row, has been granted a stay of execution on Monday by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals. "I thank God for my life," Lucio said Monday in a statement released by her lawyers. "I have always trusted in Him. I am grateful the Court has given me the chance to live and prove my innocence. Mariah is in my heart today and always. I am grateful to have more days to be a mother to my children and a grandmother to my grandchildren. I will use my time to help bring them to Christ. I am deeply grateful to everyone who prayed for me and spoke out on my behalf."
Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
‘I thank God for my life’: Melissa Lucio is granted 11th-hour stay of execution by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio has been granted an 11th-hour stay of execution, just 48 hours before she was about to be put to death for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals issued a stay of execution early on Monday afternoon and ordered the trial court to consider new evidence in her case after multiple experts cast doubt on her 2008 conviction and calls to save her grew from human rights advocates, celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Amanda Knox, and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers.Lucio, who has spent the last 14 years on death row...
Melissa Lucio: Texas death row mother to learn of fate today as parole board considers clemency

The fate of Melissa Lucio is expected to be decided today as the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles will determine whether the state should move forward with her execution for a crime she says she didn’t commit.The 53-year-old Hispanic mother-of-14 is currently scheduled to be executed on Wednesday in a case that has drawn an outcry from celebrities, human rights advocates and both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers. On Monday – just 48 hours from her execution – the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles is considering a request to have her death sentence commuted to life imprisonment...
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

TEXAS, USA — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Monday. "In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings," he said in a press release. "I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines."
Last efforts made to halt Melissa Lucio’s execution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Protestors gathered in Brownsville Sunday afternoon to continue the fight in the case of Melissa Lucio. Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27 for killing her 2-year-old daughter Mariah Alvarez in 2007. Lucio’s case has garnered attention from religious leaders and multiple advocacy groups arguing that she did not […]
