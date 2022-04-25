Classroom test scores were already dropping in early 2020—then the pandemic happened

It is impossible for children to avoid daydreaming or “mind wandering” in the classroom, a new study has found.But the research from Queen’s University in Belfast has found that daydreaming could be seriously affecting young people’s ability to learn.The paper, published in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, is the first which looks at the impact of mind wandering on learning.Researchers played a story to 97 children aged 6-11 and asked them a question every two minutes to check if they were paying attention.Our research has found that children, like adults, are unable to fully concentrate all the timeDr Agnieszka...

