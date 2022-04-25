Trio of kayakers rescued near Port Austin

Members of the Port Austin Fire Department transport three rescued kayakers back to shore Sunday afternoon as a thunderstorm moved into the region. (Huron County Sheriff's Office)

Members of the Port Austin Fire Department came to the rescue of three kayakers who were overtaken by the wind as a thunderstorm moved into the region on Sunday afternoon.

A resident of Port Austin’s Lakeside subdivision spotted the kayakers heading to the Port Austin Reef Light, almost three miles north of Port Austin around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday and became concerned for their welfare, according to a press release from Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson.

Although there had been no calls for help, a sheriff’s deputy immediately responded as the sheriff attempted to locate a boat to check on the kayakers. The Port Austin Fire Department was alerted of the situation just as one of the kayakers called 911 to report he had overturned in the cold water and his fellow kayakers were having difficulty in the rough waters, according to the press release.

Port Austin Fire Fighters soon responded to the kayakers in an inflatable rescue boat, making the three-mile trip to the kayakers’ location as the storm moved into the area. The firefighters were able to get the kayakers into their boat, leaving the kayaks behind in the water.

The boat came ashore at the Lakeside subdivision’s private marina, where the kayakers — identified as Nathan R. Miller, 26, of Deford; Troy L. Martin, 20, of Decker; and Arnold L. Shirk, 27, of Cass City — were checked out by a crew from Central Huron Ambulance North. They declined treatment and were released.