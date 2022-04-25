ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meet The Company Making State-Of-The-Art Data Tech Tailored To The Cannabis Industry

By Rachael Green
Cover picture for the articleThis post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Cy Scott,...

pymnts

Home Depot Moves Longtime CIO Into New Tech Role

Home Depot is upping its investment in digital programs like online shopping and curbside pickup apps that helped drive sales during the pandemic, while also moving its longtime chief information officer into a new custom-facing tech role. That’s according to a report Friday (April 22) by The Wall Street Journal,...
TechCrunch

Amper is providing a plug-and-play-solution to digitize manufacturing

“We got into HAX with that idea, and then completely invalidated it,” co-founder and CEO Akshat Thirani says with a laugh. “For a few weeks, we were just in a kind of limbo. We knew there’s a lot behind electricity, based on the home energy data we’ve seen. I was in Shenzhen. Everything just collided, and a new company — in a sense — was born.”
geekwire.com

Serena Williams investing in Karat to help startup prepare more Black engineers for tech interviews

Tennis star Serena Williams has made an investment in Karat, the Seattle-based startup that helps companies conduct technical interviews. While a dollar amount was not shared by the company on Tuesday, Williams’ backing will allow Karat to “significantly scale” Brilliant Black Minds, a program that it says improves access and inclusion across the technology industry.
WWD

Lands’ End Grows the Landscape for Luring Customers

Click here to read the full article. Lands’ End, furthering its strategy to expand the distribution of its all-American, classical-style fashion brand through third parties, goes on air for the first time tomorrow with the QVC video commerce selling channel. Lands’ End last October began selling digitally on qvc.com and has also been selling on amazon.com, kohls.com and at Kohl’s stores. Lands’ End is also said to be working on an arrangement with Target, though details of that were not available.More from WWDFIT Awards 2022 with Michael Kors and Aerin LauderNew Balance Bets Big on Sports, Fashion and Music With New...
Washington Examiner

Not lovin’ it: Former McDonald’s CEO takes up fight against woke corporations

Fighting woke corporate politics is the focus of former McDonald’s CEO Ed Rensi. Rensi, who has also sat on the boards of Famous Dave’s, Great Wolf Resorts, and Snap-on Inc., announced he is joining forces with conservative advocacy groups to create the Boardroom Initiative, an advocacy coalition that will fight against corporate boardrooms that mix company policy with U.S. politics.
Black Enterprise

Top 8 Black-Owned Start-Up Tech Companies to Invest in For 2022

There are thousands of Black-owned businesses that are seeking venture capital and investors. The industries vary greatly, as well the locations and the amount of capital needed. Below, we’ve published a list of this year’s top eight Black-owned businesses to invest in. All of them are start-up tech firms, and all of them are already experiencing some level of success.
pymnts

Maker of Health Monitor Oura Ring Hires CEO for Pre-IPO Expansion

Finnish wearable-tech startup Oura Health will be getting a new leader in Tom Hale, Bloomberg wrote Monday (April 25), with the company promising more expansion before its eventual initial public offering (IPO). Hale is the former president of SurveyMonkey owner Momentive Global, which he helped to take public in 2018....
TechCrunch

Building a better mobility fintech startup on TechCrunch Live

Kevin Bennett started his auto financing company in 2016. It started as MotoRefi, and rebranded in early 2022 to Caribou. But the mission remains: Transforming consumers’ financial relationship with their cars. Since the founding, Bennett has raised $74 million for the company, including early angel funding from Rachel Holt. At the time, she was a rising executive in Uber — a post she left in 2020 when she co-founded Construct Capital. Hear how Bennett pitched early investors, and what investors like Holt can provide to mobility companies.
TheStreet

Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Builds Teladoc, Sells a Fintech, Defense Firm

Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, traded a number of her familiar names Monday. Purchases included a health-care company and an e-commerce company, while sales included a fintech and a defense contractor. All valuations below are as of Monday’s close. Ark funds bought 44,940 shares...
TechCrunch

Left Lane closes $1.4B global fund to invest in consumer tech

“I’m the oldest person on the investment team at the firm — by about a year — but I’ve been doing this for 13 years. It’s the only professional discipline I’ve ever known and I have been working at honing and perfecting that craft,” says Miller. “It’s sort of a rare vantage point because VC was not a traditional asset class or industry that lends itself to an institutionalized Analyst Program where people come right out of school. Typically, there was more of a circuitous path to get there in the past. Maybe you were a banker or consultant and you went to business school. Something that we take to heart is ‘how do you breed professional investors from the ground up and help shape them.'”
NewsBreak Contributors

NewsBreak Announces National Launch of Contributor Network to Fill Local News Gaps

Expansion will create opportunities for local reporters and storytellers. (MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.) NewsBreak, the nation's leading local news app, announced today the national launch of the Contributor Network, which will utilize the company's technological capabilities to provide local news coverage in communities across the U.S. that are underrepresented by traditional media. NewsBreak has identified news deserts as an opportunity market – more than 200 counties in the U.S. have no local paper and half of all U.S. counties have only one.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Netflix product leader lands at Google; YouTube CEO to join Code.org board; and more

— Keela Robison, former vice president of product innovation at Netflix, joined Google as vice president of product management leading a team working on search experience. Robison spent three years in her role at Netflix. She was previously vice president of technology and product at Expedia Group, and CEO of Urbanspoon, the Seattle-based restaurant directory startup acquired by Zomato. She also held leadership roles at GameHouse, Amazon, WhitePage, T-Mobile, and RealNetworks.
Benzinga

Humble & Fume Forms Joint Venture HC Solutions With Green Acre Capital Distribution, Johnson Brothers Invest $2M

Humble & Fume Inc. HUMBF HMBL has formed HC Solutions Holdings Inc., a joint venture with Green Acre Capital Distribution Corp., for the purpose of distribution of cannabis throughout the United States, initially focused on accelerating the company's expansion into cannabis distribution operations in California. Subsequent the formation of the JV, Green Acre completed a $2 million investment directly in the JV. Green Acre has funded its investment through an option agreement with Johnson Brothers, a leading wine, spirits and beer distributor in the United States.
