BRANDON, Miss. (AP) — A man wanted in a Florida kidnapping took his own life Monday after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement officers in central Mississippi, a sheriff said.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey told news outlets that the man was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 20 near Brandon, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) east of Mississippi's capital city of Jackson.

Bailey said deputies discovered after they had stopped the man that he was wanted in Florida for kidnapping and was considered armed and dangerous.

Bailey said the man and the deputies exchanged gunfire before the man fatally shot himself. Authorities did not immediately release his name.

Bailey said two children in the man's car were not hurt, and no deputies were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said it was examining the shooting, as it does all shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Sheriff: Man wanted in Florida dies in Mississippi shooting