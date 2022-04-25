ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man gets 20 years for family violence

By Staff reports
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat
 1 day ago
Davis Wayne Jones, 43, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault family violence-choking with a prior family violence conviction. Jones also received 10 years of probation for assault family violence with a prior family violence conviction.

Jones was convicted of both charges following a jury trial in the 59th District Court on February 22, 2022. Jones elected to have the Court conduct the sentencing following the jury’s verdict. Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court heard punishment evidence presented by the State and pronounced the sentence yesterday.

On April 3, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a 911 call of a disturbance at a restaurant on Texoma Parkway. The responding officer interviewed the female victim who advised the defendant was intoxicated and had assaulted her. The victim was driving her vehicle, with her children inside, and stopped in the parking lot of the restaurant because the defendant had become violent. Upon both parties exiting the vehicle, the defendant came up behind the victim and began choking her with a hoodie she was wearing. The responding officer observed bright red marks on the victim’s neck, throat, ears, and wrists. A witness from the business told the officer they saw the defendant choking the victim while they were both inside the vehicle.

Evidence presented at the sentencing hearing showed the defendant had a prior family violence conviction and a prior felony conviction which resulted in a prison sentence. The State also presented evidence of another family violence incident which was investigated by the Denison Police Department from February of 2020.

Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston said, “Several witnesses from Defendant’s violent past, including the victim from his prior 2007 family violence conviction, testified. The evidence proved this Defendant is a continued danger and led to the appropriate sentence.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “We commend the jury for reaching the right verdict and the Court for sending a message. The verdict and sentence demonstrate the consequences for repeat family violence offenders in Grayson County, especially in light of April begin Domestic Violence Awareness Month.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston.

The Independent

Melissa Lucio execution - latest: Texas lawmakers visit death row and pray with inmate, pledging to save her

There are growing calls on Texas Governor Greg Abbot to grant clemency to Melissa Lucio who faces execution later this month. A juror, Kim Kardashian, and a bipartisan group of lawmakers are among those pleading for Lucio’s life.The 53-year-old domestic violence victim and mother of 14 has been on death row since her trial over the 2007 death of her two-year-old daughter.Her lawyers argue she “falsely” admitted to killing Mariah after hours of intense police questioning and that she died from falling down a steep staircase outside their apartment in Harlingen, South Texas, and not from being beaten.Lucio was...
The Independent

School speaks out on behalf of teacher who was brutally attacked by 16-year-old student

A school official has pushed back on the public narrative arround a Las Vegas teacher who was brutally attacked by a student.Last week a 16-year-old student allegedly attacked his teacher at Eldorado High School in Las Vegas. Initial reports suggested that the student, identified as Jonathan Eluterio Martinez Garcia, entered the teacher's room to discuss grades. The discussion escalated to violence when the student allegedly began punching the teacher and then strangled her until she passed out. KTNV reports that the student fled the classroom following the attack but was later arrested at home. Clark County Education Association President...
The Independent

7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Seven inmates have been charged with killing two fellow prisoners and wounding two others during a January attack at a federal prison in Texas that led to a nationwide lockdown of the federal prison system.The 15-count indictment filed this week includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder against Juan Carolos Rivas-Moreiera; Dimas Alfaro-Granados; Raul Landaverde-Giron; Larry Navarete; Jorge Parada; Hector Ramires; and Sergio Sibrian. The seven remain in federal custody and court documents do not list attorneys who could speak on their behalf.The Jan. 31 attack was inside USP Beaumont in Beaumont, Texas. Prosecutors say the seven are...
San Angelo LIVE!

No.1 Most Wanted Murdering Gang Member Arrested in Dallas

AUSTIN – The No. 1 Most Wanted person on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List is back in custody following his arrest on March 23 in Dallas. No Crime Stoppers reward will be paid. Royneco Tiun Harris, 42, of Dallas, is affiliated with the 65 Groveside gang. He was arrested in Dallas by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents assigned to the North Texas Anti-Gang (TAG) Center. The Texas Highway Patrol, Dallas Police Department and members of the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force assisted in Harris’ arrest. Harris had been wanted since October 2021. During his trial…
Concord News Journal

“This is going to be fun,” Attorney claims Black elderly woman was taunted, harassed and antagonized before she was brutally arrested by officers causing her to suffer several injuries, lawsuit

Black elderly woman is about to file a lawsuit against the local police department and the responding officers for the incident that happened last fall when she was brutally arrested causing her to suffer several injuries. The law firm representing the victim in this case says she “was taunted, harassed and antagonized by the officers before they brutalized her while placing her under arrest for behavioral manifestations of a mental health disorder.”
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
Oxygen

Convicted Killer Indicted For 1982 Murder Of Woman Who Disappeared From Army Barracks

A convicted killer was charged with the murder of a woman who disappeared from a Georgia military base back in 1982. Marcellus McCluster, 64, was indicted by a Chattahoochee County Grand Jury on March 28 for the murder of René Dawn Blackmore, 20, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. Blackmore, who was originally from Arizona, was a U.S. Army private stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia when she disappeared 40 years ago.
