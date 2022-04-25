ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Out of Control Eugene College Party Results in Epic Local News Interview

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vivuS_0fJcyG9X00

University of Oregon students threw an epic party in Eugene this weekend. The party kicked off at 10am and got so big that police had to respond. There were an estimated 500-1,000 people in attendance, including "underaged drinkers, college kids and even middle-aged parents." KEZI spoke with Oregon senior Mark Riemers and it was everything you want from a story like this.

"There are no oceans in Eugene, but there was a sea of people."

This kid should start a party public relations business where holds press conferences and says things like, "Only wild allegations were thrown. Nothing was thrown guys, come on." And, "It was a peaceful gathering and it was a good time." I'm convinced. Even if this is how the location was identified on Google Maps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpTiR_0fJcyG9X00
Best doxing ever?

Obviously, this brings to mind the legendary television interview from the early days of the modern Internet. In 2008 a young Australian man named Corey Worthington took the Internet by storm after he threw a party that got out of control. He went viral after he showed up shirtless on the local news wearing yellow sunglasses where he was interviewed by an unimpressed anchor.

The party would inspire the movie Project X . Worthington showed up in an insurance ad for a company that sells insurance for short-stay housing just last year.

He also appeared on Australian Ninja Warrior in 2018.

Reimers has some big shoes to fill.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Out of Control Eugene College Party Results in Epic Local News Interview .

Comments / 12

Leonard Costa
1d ago

EPD should have set up a parameter about a block away, then they could have proceeded to catch the drunk driver's and underage drinkers then after the party was over send the U of O the bill, security cleanup etc.

Reply
12
One Hermit
1d ago

Eugene is a College town, yes, but is this the way we want to be compared to the others??? When your party gets to be a certain size, there is NO WAY to say there are NOT people there that can't, or won't handle themselves in a respectful manner. Being a COLLEGE TOWN would/should lead one to expect an educated and respectful populace. EVEN IF THAT IS NOT TRUE OF THE STUDENTS, THE REST OF THE COMMUNITY IS STILL GOING TO BE JUDGED BY IT.

Reply(1)
5
Marko Mygun
1d ago

I believe the kid cops are CONTROL FREAKS don't get me wrong I respect law enforcement but the cops should have just made sure everything was good and left them alone

Reply(1)
3
Related
KGW

These Oregon cities grew the most over the last five years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's best known and largest city grew 5% between 2016 and 2021, slightly more than the state overall at 4.7%. However, Portland's population declined slightly at the end of that five-year span, falling by 0.9% in 2021 to 658,773, according to certified estimates as of July 1, prepared by Portland State University's Population Research Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Kay Adams as 'Good Morning Football' Host

Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local News#Epic#College Kids#University Of Oregon#Google Maps#Australian#Thebiglead Com
The Big Lead

Robby Anderson Wants to Come On 'Undisputed' After Getting Hammered by Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe

Robby Anderson found himself in the news over the weekend when his negative reaction to reports of the Carolina Panthers' pursuit of Baker Mayfield went viral. In short, Anderson is not a fan of the possible move. Which is odd, considering Mayfield would be the best quarterback Anderson has played with since entering the league with the Jets in 2016. But Mayfield's reputation is also in the toilet right now so Anderson's thought process is anybody's guess.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Big Lead

Roundup: Timberwolves Suffer Epic Collapse; Zendaya Discusses Boyfriend Tom Holland; Devin Booker Out a Few Weeks

Robert Morse, who played Bert Cooper on Mad Men, dies at 90 ... Elon Musk has $46.5 billion in committed financing to buy Twitter ... Six ways the past literally stank ... Jonah Keri's wife speaks out on abuse she endured ... Zendaya discusses relationship with Tom Holland ... Shaeden Sharpe off to the NBA ... Stephen Colbert tested positive for COVID ... Mike Tyson repeatedly punched an airplane passenger in crazy video ... Chet Holmgren officially declared for NBA Draft ... As did Wendell Moore Jr. ... Former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica dies at 80 ... Devin Booker will miss several weeks with hamstring injury ... Obamas reportedly set to leave Spotify ... NHL schedules games in Europe for next fall ... Johnny Depp done as Jack Sparrow ... Jalen Brunson lit up the Jazz again ... Khris Middleton will miss the rest of the first round ...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
The Big Lead

Hilarious and Ridiculous Triple Achieved by Bryan Reynolds

Dramatic shifting has changed baseball and largely made it more difficult for hitters, yet for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. That's one of Newton's Top 3 laws. So when Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds came to the plate against the Chicago Cubs last night and three fielders were on the right side of the infield, that presented a tremendous opportunity to shoot something through to the left. Reynolds, to the great delight of weirdos everywhere, capitalized in the form of the softest-struck triple in the StatCast era.
MLB
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy