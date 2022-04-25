ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Augustana University choir to celebrate 100th anniversary April 28-30

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 1 day ago
Augustana University is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its choir this year.

The School of Music will celebrate the Augustana Choir on April 28-30, showcasing the choir's past, present and future of sacred music and rich tradition.

The weekend's events will include an opportunity for alumni to watch choir rehearsal, as well as a welcome reception at R Wine Bar on Thursday.

On Friday, alumni can watch a presentation on the history of the music department, an alumni choir rehearsal, a dedication of the Olaf and Hazel Thoen Choral Rehearsal Room, “A Sermon in Song” concert at the Washington Pavilion and a reception at Remedy Brewing Company.

Saturday’s events will include an alumni choir recording session in the Chapel of Reconciliation and swing dancing at the Country Club of Sioux Falls.

The Augustana Choir was founded by Carl Youngdahl in 1921 to "serve God, the Church and our School,” according to its official charter.

In its century of existence, the choir has had five conductors at its helm: Youngdahl, Arnold Running, Olaf Malmin, James Johnson and Paul Nesheim.

The weekend will feature a special honor for Johnson, who served as choir conductor from 1992 to 2011. He will be named the first conductor emeritus of the Augustana Choir. Johnson will be a featured conductor of the alumni choir during the celebration.

To view a full schedule of the celebration, visit augie.edu/Choir100.

