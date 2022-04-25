Sioux Falls man burglarizes home while family attends church, police say

The Sioux Falls Police Department arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries after he burglarized a home while a family was out attending church.

Dean Eric Moss, 39, from Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday in connection to a burglary at the home. He gained entry into the home after going into the family's vehicle while they were in church and grabbing their garage key, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

Moss also checked the vehicle's registration to know the family's address, Clemens said.

While at the home, a family member not at church arrived, and Moss fled the scene. He stole a few items from the home, Clemens said.

After getting a vehicle description through surveillance footage, police were able to find the vehicle at an apartment complex in southeastern Sioux Falls a short while later, Clemens said.

He was arrested after approaching his vehicle. Police also determined Moss was a responsible for other similar burglaries, Clemens said.

3 more burglary charges added

Moss had three more counts of burglary added to his charges, Clemens said on Tuesday.

The new charges came after a search warrant was issued on a storage unit Moss owned.

Police discovered three other homes had been burglarized sometime on Friday.

The following homes had items stolen:

4400 block of Ash Grove Avenue

1500 block of E. 56th Street

1600 block of E. 56th Street.

Tools and gold clubs were stolen from the homes. Clemens said Moss would use garage keys from unlocked cars to get into the homes.

Some homeowners hadn't reported the burglaries yet, Clemens said.

