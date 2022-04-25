ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Home in Boston

By Tribune Content Agency
FireEngineering.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of 17 people, including 10 children, were left without a home Sunday when a fire tore through the upper floors of their multi-family house in Boston. The fire in the city’s Mattapan neighborhood also sent two children and two adults to the hospital, the Boston Fire Department...

www.fireengineering.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Firefighters Put Out Blaze at Multi-Family Home in Hartford

Firefighters worked quickly to put out a blaze at a three-family home in Harford's South End Sunday afternoon. Crews responded to home on Campfield Avenue, which was occupied at the time of the fire. Responding firefighters saw fire on the top floor stairwell that extended into the eaves of the...
HARTFORD, CT
CBS Boston

Mattapan Fire Leaves 2 Adults, 2 Children Hospitalized

BOSTON (CBS) – Four people, including two children, were hospitalized with smoke inhalation following a fire Sunday morning in Mattapan. It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Deering Road. Heavy fire engulfed the rear porches and attic. The bulk of the fire was knocked down within about an hour. Restoration crews stayed at the house throughout the day to board it up. The current condition of the victims is unknown at this time. Companies working at a 2 1/2 story building on Deering Road Mattapan. Heavy fire on the rear porches and in the attic. pic.twitter.com/ww639QKx9F — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 24, 2022 Boston firefighters said seven adults and 10 children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them. Neighbors like Tehija Kerr said they were saddened by the news. “Everybody around this block knows kids, they usually play right here. I hurt right now,” she said. “I wish for a speedy recovery for those at the hospital. I will keep prayers up for those friends and family.” It’s unclear what started the fire.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Firefighters battle brush fires inside Breakheart Reservation in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Firefighters helped put out a pair of brush fires that broke out Saturday at Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, Massachusetts, the MassDCR said. The brush fires occurred as volunteers were working to clean up invasive plants from the state park on Park Serve Day. "A big thanks...
SAUGUS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mattapan, MA
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
GreenwichTime

State police: Five motorcycles involved in weekend crash

WOODSTOCK — Connecticut State Police are investigating after a crash involving a passenger vehicle and five motorcycles left several people seriously injured over the weekend. The crash occurred Sunday on Pulpit Rock Road in Woodstock, according to a post on the Thompsonville Moose Riders Facebook page. The post said...
WOODSTOCK, CT
CBS Boston

Boston Police Locate Missing 9-Year-Old And 11-Year-Old

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police say they found two missing children who had not been seen since Saturday evening. The 11-year-old and nine-year-old were located a few hours after police alerted the public Sunday evening. The pair was reported missing after they were last seen at about 6:12 p.m. on Saturday, walking in the area of 664 Dorchester Avenue together. Police did not provide any more details.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal news - latest: Queens home where NY mother was stabbed 60 times had ‘extensive’ security system

The Queens home where Orsolya Gaal was stabbed 58 times was outfitted with an advanced surveillance system, an electrician who worked on the property says.Arrjuna Jack, 30, told DailyMail.com cameras had been installed throughout the upmarket property in Juno St, Forest Hills.The NYPD believe the 51-year-old mother of two was attacked on the first floor of the home before being taken into the basement. The killer then placed her body in a duffle bag and dragged her remains in a nearby park early Saturday morning.Police followed a trail of blood from the bag that led them about half a mile...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Heavy Fire#Accident#Boston Fire Dept#Whdh
WTNH

Child dies after trapped under farm tractor in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 4-year-old lost their life after becoming stuck under a farm tractor in Watertown on Saturday, police said. The Watertown Police Department and fire department responded to a field on Barnes Road between Lake Winnemaug Road and Bunker Hill Road for a report of a child entrapped under a farm tractor […]
WATERTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Taken to the Hospital After 5-Car Crash in Woodstock

At least two people were hospitalized after a crash involving five vehicles in Woodstock Sunday afternoon. Connecticut State Police said they responded to Pulpit Rock Road for the crash. Two people were taken to a nearby hospital as a result of the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
WOODSTOCK, CT
WCVB

Massachusetts plane landing at airport struck by bullet, pilot says

GARDNER, Mass. — The Federal Aviation Administration said Massachusetts officials are investigating a report that a small plane was struck by a gunshot while landing on Monday. State police said the plane, identified by the FAA as a single-engine Cessna 172, was approaching the Gardner Municipal Airport around midday...
GARDNER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston girls found safe after going missing Saturday night

BOSTON — Two girls who went missing in Boston Saturday night have been found safe, Boston Police said. Police issued a missing person alert for 11-year-old Champee Prasavath and 9-year-old Leishmari Amill on Sunday. They were seen leaving the area of 664 Dorchester Ave. together on foot at approximately 6:12 p.m. on April 23, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Duxbury police searching for missing teen

DUXBURY, Mass. — Duxbury Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police say Rebekah Webb left on foot with a backpack from Pettibush Lane around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with “Outer Banks” written on the front...
DUXBURY, MA
The Day

Man injured in construction accident in New London

New London — A 54-year-old man was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital with serious injuries Monday after a construction accident on Governor Winthrop Boulevard behind the Garde Arts Center, according to the city and the fire department. Fire Battalion Chief Jonathan Paige said the fire department responded to...
NEW LONDON, CT
NECN

Person Stabbed in Boston's South End

Boston Police are investigating after a person was stabbed in the city's South End on Monday afternoon. It happened near 26 Atkinson St. around 2 p.m. Police said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening. No one is in custody at this time. Over the last week or so there has...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy