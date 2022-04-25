ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iggy Azalea unveils new ink in honor of her 1-year old son: ‘My most special tattoo’

By Daniel Neira
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

Iggy Azalea has unveiled one of her most meaningful tattoos yet, honoring her 1-year old son Onyk , whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Playboy Carti .

The rapper shared the new fine line design, which is located on her upper arm, sharing a behind the scenes video from her session with Miami based tattoo artist Lua Hills. The new ink shows a cherub with the banner “Onyx Orion” across his midsection.

“My new favourite & most special tattoo!” Iggy wrote in the caption, sharing her appreciation for the artist, “It makes me sooo happy that this was executed by a talented woman. Thank you again!”

Iggy previously talked about her new tattoo and her experience getting it done, as it is a large design and covers a large portion of her arm, even responding to a fan on Twitter that it actually hurted “so much.”

“It’s a single needle tattoo and so the whole thing felt like the pain of that first outline. But it’s so nice, I’ll share a pic when it’s fully healed.” She explained.

Iggy recently revealed she is being cautious about what she shares on social media, as she wants to keep her personal life private, including photos and videos of her son.

“I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!” the rapper wrote in July 2021.

purewow.com

Tracee Ellis Ross Shares Several Throwback Pics with Her Mom & Sisters

Tracee Ellis Ross is taking a trip down memory lane, complete with meme-worthy pics and snaps of her mother, Diana Ross. On her Instagram Stories, the Black-ish actress shared a series of rare throwback photos that were originally posted by Mother Tongue Magazine. And among them was an iconic Ebony magazine cover from 1973, featuring a pic of Diana in swimwear as she holds Tracee and her sister, Rhonda. Tracee captioned the pic, "Yup that's a teeny ME!"
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Vanessa Lachey says she gave husband Nick an ultimatum before marriage: ‘We took a break’

Vanessa Lachey has spoken candidly about her relationship with Nick Lachey and the ultimatum she gave him before they officially tied the knot.The NCIS: HawaiÊ»i star recalled how she initiated a conversation with Nick five years into their relationship about where things were going during a sneak peek of their upcoming Netflix dating show, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. According to Vanessa, she wanted take big steps with the 98 Degree singer, which included having children. “We dated for five years, so I finally said: ‘what are we doing?’” the 41-year-old actor recalled. “I have now moved...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Left More Than $8 Million on the Table by Dropping Out of Coachella

Kanye West lost out on a huge payday. According to TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist gave up millions of dollars by pulling out of his 2022 Coachella gig. Sources tell the outlet Ye was set to receive $8 million plus a $500,000 production fee for his headlining performances on April 17 and April 24. Though his decision to drop out of the festival was seemingly last minute, sources suggested Ye may’ve been thinking of bailing for quite some time. TMZ reports Kanye’s team was “actively working” with Coachella organizers, but he had yet to seriously rehearse.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
hiphop-n-more.com

Coi Leray Reveals Artwork & Release Date for Debut Album ‘TRENDSETTER’

Coi Leray has been building towards her debut album TRENDSETTER for a while. The female rapper recently released her big single ‘Blick Blick‘ with Nicki Minaj along with a music video which has gotten off to a good start everywhere. Today, Coi has revealed the striking artwork for the album as well as the release date: April 8th.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

