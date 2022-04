New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has developed a reputation as one of the winningest coaches in the NFL. However, Belichick has also become known for the way he approaches the NFL Draft. He has made numerous draft day trades, often emerging from these deals with the upper hand. Well, the Patriots head coach is at it again, though this time, he has executed a trade days before the 2022 NFL Draft. On Monday, the Patriots and Houston Texans agreed to a deal involving late-round picks in Thursday’s draft, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

