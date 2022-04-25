ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Man in jail for Lumberton murder is now charged with Beaumont shooting death

By KFDM/Fox 4
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUMONT — Beaumont Police detectives have obtained a second Murder Warrant for the March 12, 2022 homicide of Juan Salazar, 42, that occurred at Goliad and Wall Streets. A 13-year-old is also jailed on...

