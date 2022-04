Ryan Garcia didn’t get the knockout finish he sought but took plenty from his comeback fight after more than 15 months away from the ring. The unbeaten lightweight contender was forced to go twelve rounds for the first time in his career, dominating Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe in a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Garcia floored Tagoe in round two but was unable to put away his defensive minded foe, though leaving the Alamodome in San Antonio—which housed the recent DAZN headliner—with the confidence of having the stamina to box over the long haul and to throw his previously injured right hand without fear of going back on the end.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO