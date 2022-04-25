ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, IA

9-year-old girl killed in Iowa house fire identified

By Associated Press
WHO 13
WHO 13
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhwkg_0fJcufb400

GREELEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a young girl killed in an eastern Iowa house fire over the weekend.

Brooklyn Lendt, 9, died Saturday in the house fire on the north end of Greeley, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office told television station KCRG .

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

Firefighters were called to the house just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and the caller said there was a child inside the home. Crews later found the body of the girl in the charred remains of the house.

Officials believe an electrical issue is the likely cause of the fire.

Greeley is located about 60 miles (96.5 kilometers) northeast of Cedar Rapids.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

82-year-old woman killed in Waukee crash

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee woman died after a three-car crash at a busy intersection Friday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, 82-year-old Carol Neal attempted to turn her SUV across Hickman Road in Waukee onto Carefree Lane just after 2 p.m. A woman driving a minivan west on Hickman struck Neal’s vehicle, and the […]
WAUKEE, IA
WHO 13

Knoxville woman died in Warren County crash Sunday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Knoxville woman died Sunday in an accident in northeast Warren County. According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened around 3:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 316. That’s about five miles southeast of Hartford. Eighty-two-year-old Glenna Clarke was trying to cross Highway […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Milo man died in Warren County accident Monday

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa – A Milo man died Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident in rural Warren County. It happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway S31 and Nevada Street, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. The report states that 79-year-old John Dittmer was driving a Chevy Silverado truck […]
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on Hickman Road

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines Police say a motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on Hickman Road. The crash occurred after 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 2700 block of Hickman. Police blocked off the road to traffic between 26th and 30th streets while they investigated the scene. According to police, witnesses […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greeley, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Knoxville, IA
State
Delaware State
Knoxville, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
County
Warren County, IA
City
Brooklyn, IA
City
Delaware, IA
Knoxville, IA
Accidents
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Local
Iowa Accidents
Delaware County, IA
Crime & Safety
County
Delaware County, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa House#House Fire#Traffic Accident#Ap#Kcrg#Nexstar Media Inc
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
rolling out

Black autistic teen and sister attacked by police (video)

A 14-year-old Black teen with autism was attacked by New York police officers while he was waiting for his siblings to finish checking out at a Target store on April 18. Video shows the Black teenage boy being tackled to the ground by deputies. His sister can be heard in the background yelling “Get off of my brother! What are you doing?”
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
WHO 13

WHO 13

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy