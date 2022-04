The Baker softball team seemed poised for a major upset against top-ranked La Grande on Friday, April 22, at the Baker Sports Complex. But the Bulldogs, trailing just 2-1 after four innings in the first game of a doubleheader, couldn’t overcome their defensive lapses and the Tigers, who had won seven straight games and scored at least 13 runs in six of those, went on to win 8-1.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO