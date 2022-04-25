Remains of World War II Soldier, Eveleth native to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery May 5, a news release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command stated.

Graveside services for Army Air Forces Capt. Nando A. Cavalieri will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Va., preceding the interment.

Cavalieri was assigned to 324th Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater, when the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber, on which he was serving as bombardier Feb. 3, 1945, was flying a mission over Berlin when it was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire. The plane broke into two pieces in air and crashed. Cavalieri’s bomber was one of 21 bombers lost during that mission. German forces reportedly recovered his body and ID tags after the crash and buried him in Döberitz, Germany, Feb. 7. He was 24 years old.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command recovered all of the American remains buried in Döberitz, but were unable to identify Cavalieri. He was declared non-recoverable Oct. 23, 1951.

Decades later, between 2016 to 2018, historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency completed a comprehensive research project focused on the eight sets of unknown remains recovered from Döberitz. One set, designated X-4983 Neuville, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery in Belgium, was determined to be a strong candidate for association with Cavalieri. The remains were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

Cavalieri was accounted for by the DPAA July 27, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For additional information about Capt. Cavalieri, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2716072/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-cavalieri-n/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.