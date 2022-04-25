ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eveleth, MN

Remains of World War II Soldier, Eveleth native to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
Mesabi Tribune
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aMSSN_0fJctruL00

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of a soldier killed during World War II will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery May 5, a news release from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command stated.

Graveside services for Army Air Forces Capt. Nando A. Cavalieri will be performed by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation, Alexandria, Va., preceding the interment.

Cavalieri was assigned to 324th Bombardment Squadron, 91st Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater, when the B-17G Flying Fortress bomber, on which he was serving as bombardier Feb. 3, 1945, was flying a mission over Berlin when it was struck by enemy anti-aircraft fire. The plane broke into two pieces in air and crashed. Cavalieri’s bomber was one of 21 bombers lost during that mission. German forces reportedly recovered his body and ID tags after the crash and buried him in Döberitz, Germany, Feb. 7. He was 24 years old.

Following the end of the war, the American Graves Registration Command recovered all of the American remains buried in Döberitz, but were unable to identify Cavalieri. He was declared non-recoverable Oct. 23, 1951.

Decades later, between 2016 to 2018, historians with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency completed a comprehensive research project focused on the eight sets of unknown remains recovered from Döberitz. One set, designated X-4983 Neuville, which had been buried in Ardennes American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission cemetery in Belgium, was determined to be a strong candidate for association with Cavalieri. The remains were disinterred in June 2018 and sent to the DPAA laboratory at Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, for examination and identification.

Cavalieri was accounted for by the DPAA July 27, 2021, after his remains were identified using circumstantial evidence, as well as, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margraten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

For additional information about Capt. Cavalieri, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/2716072/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-cavalieri-n/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army cutting thousands of soldiers – smallest size since WWII

The United States Army admitted this week that it is struggling to recruit new soldiers to the service, and that it is reducing the size of the force by thousands of troops, making the Army the smallest it’s been since World War II. “We’re facing, obviously, some challenging conditions...
BUSINESS
KEYT

Army report finds horses that carry the caskets of America’s heroes live in ‘unsatisfactory’ conditions, after 2 die

The military horses that carry America’s heroes to their final resting place in Arlington National Cemetery are living in unsanitary and potentially life-threatening conditions, according to a US Army report reviewed exclusively by CNN, consuming poor-quality feed, suffering from parasites and standing in their own excrement in tiny mud lots scattered with gravel and construction waste.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Alexandria, MN
City
Eveleth, MN
City
Arlington, MN
Daily Montanan

Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee

Most folks living in Montana know the name “Wounded Knee.” They may be familiar with the massacre of 250 to 300 Native Americans that were slaughtered in South Dakota in the last days of 1890. Or maybe they’re familiar with the seminal history by Dee Brown, “Bury My Heart At Wounded Knee,” an account of […] The post Stalled legislation would strip Army of medals for its involvement in Wounded Knee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the US Air Force’s Oldest Aircraft

The best and most effective weapons are supposed to be the newest ones. Their designs have taken advantage of recent developments of technology, and their designers have had the opportunity to analyze the successes and failures of earlier versions of similar tools of war. (These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.) For […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Air Base#Army Air Forces Capt#Everly Wheatley Funerals#91st Bombardment Group#Air Force#The European Theater#German#Defense#Mia Accounting Agency
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
USNI News

Marines Need a Few Good Mules

For expeditionary operations, pack animals can offer low-cost, low-signature mobility in rugged terrain. Don't miss out. Become a member of the Naval Institute today. 1. Gen David H. Berger, USMC, “Preparing for the Future: Marine Corps Support to Joint Operations in Contested Littorals,” Military Review (May 2021). 3....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
24/7 Wall St.

50 of the Most Decorated War Heroes in American History

There is no greater service to the nation than giving one’s life for one’s country. President Abraham Lincoln movingly referred to sacrifice of Union soldiers in his Gettysburg Address in 1863 as the “last full measure of devotion.” The United States honors military heroes on holidays including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day at […]
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Belgium
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
Ocean City Today

Doolittle raid, 80 years ago, cripples Japanese capital

(April 15, 2022) As we approach mid-April 2022, there is only one combined U.S. Navy and American Army Air Corps exploit that even now elicits such great respect and gratefulness on both sides of the Pacific. That is the famous Doolittle Raid of April 18, 1942. This week, 80 years...
MILITARY
Navy Times

Small group of Ukrainian troops begins training on US howitzers

About 50 Ukrainian artillerymen are getting a crash course in the howitzer weapon system this week, a senior defense official confirmed on Wednesday, but details are slim on who is training them and where. The training is part of two aid packages: the first including 18 howitzers and 40,000 rounds...
MILITARY
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
965
Followers
1K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

 https://www.mesabitribune.com/news/#//

Comments / 0

Community Policy