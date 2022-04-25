ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court rejects World Bank coal case

Cover picture for the articleThe Supreme Court today turned down an appeal from a fishing community to review its lawsuit that seeks to hold an arm of the World Bank liable for environmental damage from a coal-fired power plant in India. Justices declined to take up the Indian villagers’ request to hear Budha...

The Enforcer
1d ago

How can we ever get justice if every rich entity and organization is shielded from lawsuits...Facebook, Twitter, Congress/Senate, Law enforcement...SCOTUS just stated they are above the law!!!!

John Reese
1d ago

No justice in India, do they not have courts in India? Did they government failed them?

The Independent

China warns of ‘strong measures’ if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

China has warned of “strong measures” if the US insisted on “having its own way” by going through with a visit by Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.In a statement on Thursday, China’s foreign ministry responded to reports that the US House of Representatives speaker was set to visit Taipei city next week by saying any such visit would severely impact US-Chinese relations.The two countries have a strained relationship and China has repeatedly asserted Taiwan as its own territory.“If the United States insists on having its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,”...
FOREIGN POLICY
Law & Crime

Justices Alito, Thomas and Gorsuch Concerned About ‘Chimera of a Constitutional Tort’ Created by Justice Kavanaugh and Majority in Malicious Prosecution Case

A half an hour after the Supreme Court refused to take up any new cases and the justices declined to write on any matter relating to orders, the high court released a lone opinion Monday in a malicious prosecution case. SCOTUS held 6-3 in favor of petitioner Larry Thompson, a man who was was falsely accused of child sexual abuse before a case against him for obstructing an investigation and resisting arrest was suddenly dropped without an explanation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Justice Gorsuch Calls for Overruling the Insular Cases

Earlier today, in United States v. Vaello-Madero, an 8-1 Supreme Court ruled that Congress can exclude residents of Puerto Rico and other federal territories from SSI benefits extended to residents of the fifty states. The ruling is consistent with precedent under which, among other things, Congress also exempts residents of Puerto Rico from most federal income, estate, and excise taxes. But Justice Neil Gorsuch took the opportunity to author a concurring opinion urging the Supreme Court to reverse the Insular Cases - longstanding precedents under which residents of Puerto Rico and other "unincorporated" territories are excluded from the protection of many of the constitutional rights that apply to residents of the states and conventional federally administered territories (including Washington DC).
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

