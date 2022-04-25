OPINION: Small towns, rural areas deserve water bonds also

Flood waters have largely receded but still come up to the roadway on Sweet Gum in Bevil Oaks, whose evacuation order was lifted late Sunday. Many residents were already in the process of clearing out and gutting their homes Monday morning. Photo taken Monday, September 23, 2019 Kim Brent/The Enterprise (Kim Brent / The Enterprise)

Smaller towns and rural parts of Texas have concerns about drainage and flooding too. And since they have a smaller tax base than even medium-sized cities like Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange, they need all the state or federal assistance they can get for these projects. But in one important state program, they are being left out.

It’s not just an opinion either. The Texas Water Development Board is supposed to target 10% of its bonds from the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas, or SWIFT, program to rural communities or agricultural water conservation. But it is falling short of that goal — far short.

According to a report by the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which evaluates the performance of state agencies, the Water Development Board is allocating only 0.17% percent went to rural communities between 2016 and 2020. In other words, almost nothing.

That’s clearly unacceptable, and the Water Board must get its commitment to rural communities up to 10% — or even higher to make up for lost ground.

The Water Development Board receives billions of state dollars to issue bonds, provide loans and issue grants for water supply, wastewater treatment, flood control and conservation projects.

The program in question here, the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas, or SWIFT fund, has received $9 billion alone since 2015. But as the state’s own oversight shows, almost none of it is going to rural communities or agricultural water conservation.

That’s even more significant because many smaller towns or rural areas can’t handle these projects on their own. They need access to state or federal programs that can help them pay for these improvements. They may lack the staff to fill out complex grant forms or the technical expertise to know exactly what they should be pursuing. If they don’t get some assistance from state or federal officials, their projects often will simply not be completed.

The experience of recent years in Southeast Texas shows that floods and hurricanes are becoming much more common. Smaller towns like Buna, Silsbee, Winnie, etc. need water or flood control projects just as much as bigger neighbors.

State officials must correct this imbalance. It’s probably too late for this year’s hurricane season, which begins in just 2½ months. But by the time the 2023 season rolls around, rural communities need projects in the work — and maybe even construction underway.

No one knows when they will be needed, but it probably won’t be very long, and they could make a big difference for the community in the crosshairs of Mother Nature.