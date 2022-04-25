When Does MLB The Show 22's Moonshot Event End?

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Arguably the greatest Rule 5 Draft selection in Cubs history, if not all of MLB history, Wilson went on to become one of the most prolific sluggers in the late 1920s, leading the National League in homers in 1926-28 and 1930, when he clubbed a whopping 56 with 191 RBIs, the latter of which remains the highest all time. His showing that year is still recognized as one of the greatest offensive seasons in big league history. Wilson passed away in 1948 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in ’79. He hit a career .307/.395/.545 (.940 OPS) with 244 homers and 1,063 RBIs while racking up 38.7 wins above replacement, per Baseball-Reference.

