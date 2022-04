The Memphis Grizzlies have taken a 3-2 lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in their best-of-seven series thanks to a Ja Morant layup in the closing seconds of regulation on Tuesday night. The recently named Most Improved Player of the year was able to secure the game-winning basket right before the buzzer sounded at FedEx Forum to send the crowd into a frenzy and put Memphis one win away from a berth in the Western Conference semifinals.

