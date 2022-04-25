ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois marijuana sales rebounded in March

By Shepard Price
The Edwardsville Intelligencer
 1 day ago
Jim Castetter, Chief Sales Officer of Empire Standard, a hemp extract processing and distribution plant. (Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Illinois adult-use marijuana sales hit nearly $131 million in March, rebounding from a decrease to nearly $114 million in February. Sales were at over $117 million in January, according to data from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

In 2021, the state saw more than $1.3 billion in sales of adult-use marijuana, with more than 30 million items sold. That's an increase from over $669 million in 2020, the first year of legal recreational marijuana use in the state.

March's total of almost $131 million is the second-highest sales in an individual month since 2020, with nearly $138 million sold in December 2021, with sales then lagging for two months in January and February. In March, more than $90 million came from in-state consumers while $40 million came from out-of-state sales.

Adult-use marijuana sales brought more than $175 million in tax revenue to the state in 2020, more than $408 million in 2021 and in 2022 about $113 million through the first quarter of the year. Adult-use marijuana sales generated almost $100 million more in tax revenue than from alcohol in 2021, according to state data.

Taxes contribute to the Illinois economy in six ways, with 35% of taxes going toward the state's general revenue fund, 25% to fund a program called Restore, Reinvest and Renew (R3) which awards grants to communities impacted by violence, excessive incarceration and economic disinvestment.

Another 20% of tax revenue goes to supporting mental health in the state and substance abuse services and local health departments, while 10% are earmarked for the state's "rainy day fund" and 8% are for a law enforcement grant program and 2% invested in the state's drug treatment fund.

The R3 program awarded 80 grants totaling about $31.5 million in January 2021, with more than $45 million available to organizations this year.

An Illinois Senate committee debated a bill that would protect workers from being fired for using cannabis in their free time during the past legislative session, a measure which would, with some exceptions, prohibit employers from firing workers or discriminating against job applicants just for testing positive for marijuana use.

Growth of the marijuana industry has been halted due to litigation over the lottery process for awarding new dispensary licenses, delaying lottery winners who have invested in their bids for licenses and halting diversification of the industry in the state.

Illinois is attempting to create a larger share for people disproportionately impacted by the war on drugs in the legalized marijuana industry, including Black and brown people. Of 226 people with an ownership stake in an Illinois dispensary as of July 2021, 209 were white. There was only one Black owner and four Hispanic owners.

Currently, companies who were licensed to sell medical marijuana dominate the recreational pot industry in the state, with a 2019 law allowing those in the state's medical cannabis industry to sell recreational pot at all existing dispensaries and open another standalone dispensary for recreational sales.

Illinois allows each ownership group up to 10 dispensary licenses.

In 2021, the Illinois Department of Agriculture awarded its first 40 craft grow licenses and 32 infuser licenses with several transporter licenses, which led to an increase in non-white majority-owned licenses from zero to 44%. An additional 60 craft grow licenses could be awarded in the next couple months.

Another 185 dispensaries are set to be awarded and another lottery for 50 additional licenses is currently set for later this year.

Local debate continues as most mask mandates end

Even with Monday's federal court ruling that masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs or in airports, the debate over COVID-19 mask mandates is far from over. The Illinois executive order 2022-06 will be amended to reflect those changes, with local municipalities retaining the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has filed an appeal that seeks to reverse the judge's ruling. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had asked the department to appeal the decision, issuing a statement Wednesday that said the mandate "remains necessary for the public health."
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
