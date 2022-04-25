ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Electric Personality

By Chris Davies
 1 day ago
With two models available -- the XC40 Recharge and the C40 Recharge -- Volvo steps up its electric SUV and crossover game. Here's how the C40 stacks...

The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
CNET

Home EV Charging 101: Levels of Charging Explained

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. A huge number of new electric cars and trucks are coming to the market and that...
MotorBiscuit

New Hyundai All-Electric Sedan Spotted Testing in Norway

Most people are familiar with the Ioniq as part of the Hyundai lineup. However, Hyundai announced a couple of years ago that Ioniq would launch into a spinoff brand, much like Genesis. Hyundai has been developing additional electric vehicles to add to the roster, including the Ioniq 6 sedan. Though there wasn’t much insight on the new EV sedan other than the concept car, we now get to take a look at a camouflaged prototype in Norway.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
US News and World Report

U.S. News Announces the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars

Washington, D.C. – U.S. News & World Report, a nationally recognized publisher of consumer advice and information, today announced the 2022 Best Hybrid and Electric Cars. U.S. News evaluated 82 vehicles and named winners across eight categories. Toyota had the most wins of any brand, winning the Best Hybrid...
hypebeast.com

Mercedes-Benz Unveils Its Flagship EQS Electric SUV

Mercedes-Benz has now unveiled its flagship EQS electric SUV. The first SUV to be built on the automaker’s new EPA-2 platform, the EQS SUV shares many similarities with its sedan sibling, especially when it comes to its interior. Most of the same tech can be found, including the MBUX Hyperscreen, Dolby Atmos surround sound system, and HEPA filter, but the similarities also extend to the exterior, such as the shared rear-axle steering that can reach up to 10 degrees and the DIGITAL LIGHT headlamps upfront.
CarBuzz.com

Mazda's First RWD-Based SUV Is Finally In Production

Mazda is growing in a number of new and exciting directions, which means there are a ton of cool cars on their way in the near future. The Mazda vehicle currently grabbing the headlines is the European CX-60. Back in March we caught some leaked images of the new crossover SUV before the official reveal happened recently. Labeled the most powerful production Mazda ever, this 322-horsepower hybrid SUV joins Mazda's growing list of eco-friendly cars such as the all-electric Mazda MX-30, and now we have confirmation that production of the all-new CX-60 has officially begun at Mazda's Hofu plant no.2 in Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan.
CarBuzz.com

Audi Pressures German Rivals To Go 100% Electric

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity, but there's a long way before everyone's ready to change, as personal opinions, politics, and miscommunication frequently cloud the conversation. Audi believes the days of the internal combustion engine are numbered and is prepared to put its full might behind the transition to EVs. At a recent summit, company CEO Markus Duesmann said Europeans should be ready to give up fossil fuels by 2040. His automaker is well on its way with vehicles like the e-tron GT and its SUV sibling of the same name. In addition, Audi has already committed to giving up developing new gas engines.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: New Ford EV Coming Next Month

Outside of America, vans are a huge part of the workforce. Here, we use trucks. But anywhere west of Point Udall (America's easternmost point), vans are king. That said, we get our share here, and Ford will even sell you an RV-converted Transit. American interest in them continues to build, hence the anticipation for passenger vans like the Volkswagen ID.Buzz.
electrek.co

FREY CC fat tire e-bike unveiled as 1,500W full-suspension electric comfort bike

FREY Bike, the Jinhua, China-based high end electric bicycle manufacturer, has just released a fat tire version of the company’s popular CC full-suspension electric comfort bike. The new FREY CC Fat takes the laidback and relaxed riding style of the original CC and opens the door to more off-road trail rides and diverse terrain with its massive tires.
Motor1.com

Volkswagen Crafter Kampervan Packs All-Wheel Drive, Lifted Suspension

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Australia and Jayco Australia are partnering to offer the Crafter Kampervan in that market. Its the brand's range-topping RV there, sitting above the Caddy California and Multivan California. The Crafter Kampervan measures 268 inches (6.8 meters) long and 78.74 inches (2 meters) wide. Three trim levels are...
CarBuzz.com

Ford Recalls F-Series, Navigator and Expedition Models Over Embarrassing Issue

Earlier this year, Ford recalled more than 280,000 examples of the 2016-2018 F-150, along with 2016-2017 Navigator and Expedition models after it found that vehicles equipped with the 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine could suffer from a loss of braking power. As per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a faulty brake master cylinder could cause brake fluid to leak from the front wheel circuit into the brake booster.
