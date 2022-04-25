2022 Volvo C40 Recharge Review: Electric Personality

Electric vehicles are increasing in popularity, but there's a long way before everyone's ready to change, as personal opinions, politics, and miscommunication frequently cloud the conversation. Audi believes the days of the internal combustion engine are numbered and is prepared to put its full might behind the transition to EVs. At a recent summit, company CEO Markus Duesmann said Europeans should be ready to give up fossil fuels by 2040. His automaker is well on its way with vehicles like the e-tron GT and its SUV sibling of the same name. In addition, Audi has already committed to giving up developing new gas engines.

