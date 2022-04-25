Tallahassee City Commission Meeting Notes: April 20

Provided below are the meeting briefs from the April 22nd Tallahassee City Commission meeting.

-During the April 20th City of Tallahassee Commission meeting, Mayor John Dailey recognized Earth Day by presenting a proclamation for April 22nd.



-The city commissioners unanimously approved a two-year contract with Anytime Concrete, a one-year contract with Smyrna Ready Mix, and a one-year contract with Hale for Concrete Ready Mix. The services will be used on an “as needed” basis, thereby making the cost of the contract/services unknown. However, the expenditure for concrete ready mix for the 2018-2021/3-year term was $1.6 million. During that three-year term, the average cost per cubic yard was $123.00.



-The city awarded supplemental contracts for continuing Consulting Real Estate Appraisal Services and authorized contracts with Ketcham Appraisal Group, Inc., Diskin Property Research, and Deal Consulting, PA. These are supplemental contracts to be used on an as-needed basis. Rates for appraisal consulting services average approximately $237 per hour and $269 per hour for witness testimony. Based on prior demand, the city anticipates engaging appraisers for 20 to 30 appraisal/consulting assignments per year.



-In a 5-0 vote, the commissioners supported agreements with StarMetro for the “Dial-A-Ride” on-demand pilot program. The Dial-A-Ride Program provides door-to-door transportation to citizens who qualify for funding programs in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The pilot program would give Dial-A-Ride customers pre-approved access to independently book their travel with program providers with the Transportation Network Companies, such as Yellow Cab or Big Bend Transit. The citizen will continue to pay their regular fare of $2.50, and the city will pay the remaining trip cost.



-The city voted unanimously to have city staff seek the nomination of the original Lincoln High School to the Tallahassee-Leon County and National Registers of Historic Places.



-The commissioners heard a presentation from Tallahassee Police Department on the Juvenile Civil Citation Program and Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program. The citation program was created to “divert juveniles prior to arrest, hold juveniles accountable for delinquent behavior, involve parents in the sanctioning of juveniles, and prevent the juveniles’ further involvement in the juvenile justice system.”



The Adult Pre-Arrest Diversion Program provides officers and prosecutors additional options when addressing a person’s criminal behavior. Still, it does not supplant or limit the traditional criminal justice options available to officers, prosecutors, or judges.



-In a unanimous decision, the commission approved the acceptance of the Florida Department of State – African American Cultural and Historical Grant in the amount of $717,128. The grant will fund the renovation of the building at 507 West Brevard Street, formerly known as Ashmore’s Store, to provide a space that the community can utilize. In addition, a local match in the amount of $224,403 will come from funds previously allocated to the Frenchtown Neighborhood from the proceeds of the sale of the standard property on Macomb Street.



-The Board adopted Ordinance No. 22-O-16AA , which amends sections in the ethics code regarding misuse of public position, disclosure or use of non-public information, dismissal of complaints, and settlement of complaints. The full details can be viewed at the link above.



-The commissioners adopted a resolution, prepared by the city attorney, supporting maps preserving existing political geographic boundaries. Commissioner Jeremy Matlow stated the special session currently underway “threatens” representation of minority groups.