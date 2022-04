Does Lil Durk make drill music? On the surface, this seems like the stupidest question in the world. Lil Durk is drill music. When Chicago drill first started to make national waves, Durk was there. Chief Keef’s “Bang” was the first Chicago drill video to achieve any sort of viral attention, and Durk is one of the faces in the background of that video. A few weeks after that video came out, Durk released I’m A Hitta, his first mixtape. When major labels started snapping up drill rappers like Keef, King Louie, and Lil Reese, Durk inked a deal with Def Jam. For the full decade-plus that drill has been in the public eye, Durk has been a key part of it.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO