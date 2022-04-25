Iowa State’s Brock Purdy Talks NFL Draft

Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt is an intriguing talent and an athletic specimen who could add stoutness to an NFL team’s defensive front. Wyatt had a four-year career as a member of the Georgia Bulldogs, appearing in 42 games and featuring as a defensive contributor in each year. While in Athens, Wyatt played alongside Jordan Davis and Travon Walker, both of whom are expected to be selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Together the trio helped make up one of the best defensive lines in the country.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO