On a cold, windy evening at American Fork High, Corner Canyon boys lacrosse remained hot, again proving its dominance in the sport with a 14-point win over the Cavemen. The 6A state rankings had the two schools separated by the thinnest of margins — Corner Canyon coming in at No. 1 and American Fork at No. 2. On the field, however, the Chargers showed the gap between the two programs is much wider than it appears on paper.

AMERICAN FORK, UT ・ 13 HOURS AGO