More than a decade ago, Jack Dorsey introduced himself to the world as the CEO and co-founder as one of the world’s most prominent social media networks, Twitter. This week, that chapter of his life came to a close as Elon Musk and company reportedly acquired the social media platform for more than $44 billion. In the wake of this groundbreaking deal, Dorsey took to his social media platform to share a brief statement regarding the matter.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO