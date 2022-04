Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO