Biophilic design in architecture has been gaining immense popularity! It’s an architectural approach that seeks to connect our human tendency to interact with nature, with the buildings we reside in. It aims to increase the connectivity between a building’s residents and the natural world. These structures create environments that are peaceful, calm, and nurturing to reside in. They positively affect our mental and overall wellbeing. With biophilic designs slowly taking over the world of architecture, we’ve curated a collection of designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From a tiny timber home to an off-grid treehouse-style villa – these architectural structures are the epitome of biophilic design!

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO