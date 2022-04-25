Flood Warning issued for Pennington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you are in the advisory area, remain alert to possible flooding or the possibility of the advisory being upgraded to a warning. If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson The Flood Advisory continues for the following river in Arkansas White River At Newport affecting Jackson and Independence Counties. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...White River At Newport. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Corps regulation stage during the winter months for Bull Shoals and Norfork Reservoir releases. At 26.0 feet, Many thousands of acres of cropland are inundated. Water is near State Highway 14. Many private levees are overtopped allowing the river to flood cropland. Water in portions of Jacksonport State Park that are on river side of levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 24.3 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to 24.4 feet by Wednesday morning. The river is expected to then slightly fall later Wednesday before beginning to rise to 24.6 feet on Thursday. The river is forecast to remain in action stage, not flood stage during this forecast period. Stay up to date with the latest river forecast. - Action stage is 21.5 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 7 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date White River Newport 26.0 24.3 Tue 6 PM 24.3 24.6 24.7 24.4 1 AM 4/27

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR ・ 6 HOURS AGO