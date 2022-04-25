ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Stone Gap, VA

Betty Sue Harvey

Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Betty Sue Harvey, 68, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center, Kingsport, Tn. She was presently working for Food City in Big Stone Gap. She was previously employed with All State Insurance in Gate City, Va. and Big Stone Gap, Va....

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Elizabeth Ellett Almond "Betty" Travis

Elizabeth Ellett Almond “Betty” Travis, 86, passed away on April 25, 2022, after a short but courageous battle with a rare cancer. Betty was born in Dallas, Texas and moved to Atlanta, Georgia during the middle of World War II. She graduated from the first graduating class of The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, where she was Secretary – Treasurer of her senior class. Betty attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia for two years and then transferred to University of Georgia, where she graduated with a BS in Elementary Education and was a member of Phi Mu Sorority. While in college, Betty met Gordon Travis, and in 1956 they wed and started their 65-year marriage together. Gordon’s job with Eastman Chemical Products took them from Kingsport to New York, Philadelphia, Dayton, and then back to Kingsport in 1970. Wherever she was, Betty made a special home for her young family. Betty also found time to volunteer, serving as President of the Dayton Phi Mu Alumnae Association, President of the Kingsport Women’s Symphony Committee, and the first woman President of the Board of Directors of the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra (now known as the Symphony of the Mountains). Betty loved history and antiques and was a charter member—and later President for several years—of the Long Island Sunbonnets Chapter of Questers, an organization that keeps history alive by supporting preservation, restoration, and education. Betty was a faithful member of First Presbyterian Church of Kingsport, where she was Chair of Memorials. Betty served for many years on the FF&E Committee, helping to select various furnishings and other items for the Church, including the furnishings of the permanent Church History Room. Betty enjoyed the hunt for special antiques, playing Bridge, arranging flowers, spending time at Boone Lake with family and friends, being with her family no matter how far she had to travel to see them, and sharing special moments with her beloved grandchildren. Betty was a caregiver her entire life, always putting others before herself. Betty’s legacy is a family who all love each other unconditionally, as she loved them.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Eugene McElroy

BEN HUR, VA - Eugene McElroy, age 68 of Ben Hur, VA passed away at Holston Valley Hospital on April 25, 2022. He was born November 28, 1953 to the late Herbert and Hazel McElroy of Woodway, VA. He worked at Pakmor for many years and most recently at Fairmont Supply in Duffield, VA.
BEN HUR, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Jane Bragg Manis

KINGSPORT - Nancy Jane Bragg Manis, 86 of Kingsport, passed away Monday afternoon, April 25, 2022 following a brief illness. She was born in Hawkins County, TN and lived in Kingsport most of her life. Nancy attended Community United Methodist Church. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents, George...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Margaret E. Houseright

YUMA, VA - Margaret Emogene Houseright, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Monday, April 25, 2022, at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the Robert/Houseright Cemetery, Kermit, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Garland Burton

KINGSPORT - Garland Burton, age 91 of Kingsport, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Garland was born on March 25, 1931, in Kingsport, TN to Emory and Hannah Burton. Garland married Barbara Adams and after 54 years of a beautiful life together, she preceded him in death in 2006.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Karen Ramey

BIG STONE GAP, VA – Karen Denise Ramey, 47, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her home. She was a member of the Ramsey Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to travel especially to see her family. She adored her extended family, church family and friends. She loved reading books and listening to music. She was a 1995 graduate of Appalachia High School. Karen never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Nikki Collins

BLAIRS GAP COMMUNITY - Sheena Nicole “Nikki” Collins, 35, of Blairs Gap Community, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Born in Kingsport on September 10, 1986, a daughter of Junior Collins and Diane Bays, she has resided in this area her entire life. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted daughter, mother, sister, and wife who loved helping her friends, who had a big heart and would give you the shirt off her back.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hobert "Mike" Michael Bowery

Hobert “Mike” Michael Bowery, 69, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 23, 2022, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side. Mike was born to parents Hobert Marion Bowery and Ruth Cunningham Bowery on March 17, 1953 in Kingsport, Tennessee. Mike grew up in the Blountville area where he would go on to live most of his life. Family was important to him; he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mike also loved to ride his Harley Davidson motorcycle in his free time. Mike touched many lives and will be truly missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Gate City business looks to share cannabis knowledge

GATE CITY — The commonwealth’s motto has long been “Virginia is for Lovers.” But Jacob Kessler and his team at GCVA Limited Company in Gate City believe that now, Virginia is for growers — specifically cannabis growers. GCVA Limited Company is Gate City’s first cannabis...
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

John Neal Winegar, Sr.

ROGERSVILLE - John Neal Winegar, Sr., age 76, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Ballad Holston Valley Medical Center after a period of declining health. He was retired from International Playing Card and Label. John attended Grace Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beverly Jean Winegar, parents William and Willie Juanita Looney Winegar.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Patsy Jean Linkous

ROGERSVILLE - Patsy Jean Linkous, age 64, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2022 at home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 1:00 pm in Howe's Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Ricky Gilliam and Rev. Jamie Rogers officiating. Music will be provided by Monica Templeton. Anyone wishing to follow in funeral procession please meet at Christian-Sells by 12:30 pm.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Chera Brice-Cox

KINGSPORT - Chera Brice-Cox, age 52, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at her home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Cox family will receive friends Friday, April 29, 2022, from 12 - 2 PM at East Lawn Funeral Home, The funeral service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Stan Leonard officiating. A graveside service will follow the funeral service in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray

Mrs. Madeline W. Murray passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. The Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 3:00 pm at Oak Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, and if a loved one wishes to make donations, please...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

May History Happenings: Netherland Inn opens for the 2022 season

One historic site opening and two others with events at the very beginning of the month highlight May’s “History Happenings” in our region. The Netherland Inn will open for its 2022 season on Saturday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tours of the inn and Pioneer Transportation Museum will take place at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Tours will be offered at half price at the time with adult admission being $3 and children ages 7-17 $2. Live music performances by the Hillbilly Hippies (formerly known as Poplar Hill Reunion Band) will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. For more information, call (423) 483-0932 or (423) 677-1640.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Swinging bridge under repairs

Workers repair the swinging bridge at Riverfront Park on Monday as spring blooms over the Kingsport area. The work on the bridge, which connects the Kingsport Greenbelt to Domtar Park, started on April 4. Inland Construction is doing the repairs for just more than $188,000. Inland will replace all of the bridge’s existing wooden joists with new ones, while the existing chain link fencing and tension wire along the sides will be replaced with new, vinyl-coated green fencing. The bridge is supposed to be open by early June.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Opal Fern Kirkpatrick

ROGERSVILLE - Opal Fern Kirkpatrick, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022. She was a daughter of the late Charley and Jodie Bailey Wagner. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Kirkpatrick; brothers, Conner and Bill Wagner; and sisters, Louise, Margaret, Ina, Willie, and Emma. She was a member of East Rogersville Baptist Church.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City board postpones review of Ashe Street Courthouse design

Hoping for more information, the Johnson City Historic Zoning Commission has delayed its review of renovations to the former Ashe Street Courthouse, a century-old building near downtown. During its regular meeting Tuesday, the commission voted 4-2 to postpone consideration of the project until it can be presented at a special...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan to use grant to expand health department's Kingsport footprint

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s location near downtown Kingsport is about to add some growing room, thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Department of Health. The Sullivan County Commission voted last week to buy two land parcels adjacent to the health department’s Kingsport offices...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Spring is here and Boone Lake is back

JOHNSON CITY — The Boone Lake Association annual cleanup, now in its 23rd year, is scheduled for Saturday, April 30, and offers everyone — kids included — an opportunity to help clean up the environment and have some fun doing it. It is as easy as 1-2-3...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

