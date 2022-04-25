Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 22:38:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dona Ana A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DONA ANA AND NORTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES At 1037 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Santa Teresa, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo, Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park. This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 3 and 13. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Comments / 0