Jackson County, MI

Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying counterfeit suspect

By Andrew Birkle
 1 day ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Do you recognize this person?

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says they’re suspected of passing counterfeit bills at several Vandercook Lake businesses.

Officials said they do not know who the suspect is and they need the public’s help identifying them.

If you know who the person is you’re asked to call Deputy Aly Bigger at 517-768-7996.

